Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino Competes $100 Million Renovation

LAS VEGAS–Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino has completed a $100 million room renovation, pairing dynamic entertainment and dining offerings with 2,496 contemporary new guestrooms and suites. The renovation comes as the resort celebrates 10 years at the center of the Las Vegas Strip. The resort is the first in Caesars Entertainment’s Las Vegas portfolio to have all guestrooms completely renovated as part of a 23,000 Las Vegas hotel room renovation program that will be more than 50 percent complete by the end of 2017.

“Caesars Entertainment is committed to offering the best experience to our guests and this includes stylish new rooms,” says Bob Morse, president of hospitality for Caesars Entertainment. “The Planet Hollywood renovation is a significant milestone as it is the first complete hotel renovation in Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas Resorts’ larger room renovation initiative.”

Designed by Bergman, Walls & Associates (BWA), the vibrant new guestrooms and suites have a white color palette and unexpected décor including suspended sofas and round beds. Bold artwork throughout the rooms and corridors was inspired by the modern rock star guest, showcasing hip and edgy imagery capturing the essence of Las Vegas nightlife. Some guestrooms and suites offer views of the Las Vegas Strip.

“For ten years, Planet Hollywood has offered guests the ultimate VIP experience, offering accommodations and amenities that encapsulate the celebrity lifestyle,” says David Hoenemeyer, regional president of Bally’s, Paris and Planet Hollywood. “The fresh, newly renovated room product further elevates the overall guest experience.”

Planet Hollywood also recently debuted a new restaurant concept called Café Hollywood. The redesigned space, in the former Planet Dailies location, celebrates all things Hollywood. The 5,500 square-foot, 24-hour restaurant combines retro and modern designs with the same familiar menu, expanded to meet evolving tastes. A multimedia presentation highlights Planet Hollywood’s storied 25-year history including grand opening celebrations.