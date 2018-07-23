My Place Opens First Illinois Hotel in North Aurora

NORTH AURORA, Ill.—My Place Hotels of America has opened its newest location in North Aurora, marking the brand’s entry into the Prairie State. Located at 1000 Kilbery Lane at Randall Crossings along Randall and Orchard Roads, the three-story, 63-room hotel is less than five miles from downtown Aurora and 40 miles from downtown Chicago.

My Place Hotel-Chicago West/North Aurora is positioned to serve the diverse demand generated by the rapidly expanding area in western Chicagoland. Located two miles from Fox River, guests at the hotel will have access to a variety of dining and retail options nearby and to the region’s recreational opportunities.

North Aurora’s newest hotel is independently owned by N.A. Lodging 1, LLC. (N.A. Lodging), a group of local members who collectively own and manage significant commercial real estate holdings in the greater Chicagoland area. With more than 30 years of experience in commercial real estate, the group’s focus includes manufacturing, mixed-use, and retail spaces. Leaning on their collective experience, the group found My Place to be the right fit for the area’s burgeoning demand, said N.A. Lodging Principal Ed Roberts.

“Considering everything the North Aurora community has to offer in addition to the westward expansion of commerce along the I-88 corridor, our work with local leaders identified the very needs our brand-new hotel addresses,” said Roberts. “With the comfort and conveniences of home, we are confident Chicagoland’s first My Place Hotel adds value to every traveler’s experience for every length of stay.”

Terry Kline, My Place EVP of franchise development, said My Place looks forward to the impact its opening will have on North Aurora and the surrounding metro area it serves. “Today also marks a historic milestone with our entry to the state of Illinois, and we are extremely excited to celebrate this occasion with a team as passionate and capable as N.A. Lodging,” said Kline. “Together we look forward to a bright future in providing the community’s travelers with the newest and best lodging accommodations available.”

All My Place Hotels offer modern amenities at an affordable price including nightly, weekly, and monthly rate options. Each extended-stay guestroom will have a My Kitchen, complete with a two-burner cooktop, a microwave, and a full-size refrigerator. The property is pet friendly and will also include on-site laundry facilities, an in-house bar, complimentary high-speed Internet service, electric vehicle charging stations, and a 24-hour My Store, located in the hotel lobby and stocked with an array of supplies for the guests’ convenience. Additionally, a Breakfast in Bed option is available.

My Place Hotel-Chicago West/North Aurora is the brand’s 43rd location across 21 states. My Place has a near-term pipeline of 75 additional hotels and midterm commitments for upwards of 40 more hotels to follow in the United States.