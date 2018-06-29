Petite Auberge in San Francisco Unveils Renovation

The Petite Auberge, located in the Nob Hill neighborhood of San Francisco, has completed an extensive renovation. The hotel offers the personalization and old-world charm of European bed-and-breakfasts with the full-service amenities of a modern boutique hotel. The 26-room hotel has a whimsical style imbued with the spirit of a French cottage with eclectic global accents.

New outdoor spaces extend off the breakfast areas for alfresco living and dining rooms in lush settings, with star jasmine, foxtail agave, and Daphne odora lit by string lights. The new 350-square-foot Petite Suite at Petite Auberge has a private entrance, a deck with city views and lush privacy gardens of tall lilac and bamboo, a fireplace, a soaking tub, a wet bar, and furnishings handpicked by designer Oren Bronstein. The property showcases an eclectic yet modern style with a playful mix of bold patterns, statement art pieces, and functional comfort throughout.

The hotel is located in the heart of San Francisco’s upscale Nob Hill neighborhood steps from the cable cars, steep streets, and views for which the city is known. To connect guests to their destination, the parlor hosts a monthly speaker series led by the San Francisco Tour Guides Guild. Over wine and conversion with fellow travelers and the dynamic tour guides, guests learn about a range of topics including: “Phoenix Rising” (why the phoenix is the official bird of San Francisco, and it’s not the 1906 fire), “Gold Rush City,” “Sand Dunes and Rose Gardens” (the story behind Golden Gate Park”), and “Rails on the Embarcadero” (the history and significance of San Francisco’s waterfront), among other subjects.