Home / Explainer / Personal Data
Personal Data

Personal Data

Posted by: Kate Hughes in Explainer March 19, 2018

According to the GDPR website, personal data  includes “any information related to a natural  person or ‘Data Subject’ that can be used to directly or indirectly identify the person. It can be anything from a name, a photo, an email address, bank details, posts on social networking websites, medical information, or a computer IP address.” Hotels must be vigilant when processing data from EU citizens to ensure none of this information is disseminated without their explicit consent.

Read about how the European Union’s GDPR privacy rules will impact U.S. hoteliers here.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2018, Lodging Media, All Rights Reserved.
Scroll To Top
CLOSE

CLOSE