According to the GDPR website , personal data includes “any information related to a natural person or ‘Data Subject’ that can be used to directly or indirectly identify the person. It can be anything from a name, a photo, an email address, bank details, posts on social networking websites, medical information, or a computer IP address.” Hotels must be vigilant when processing data from EU citizens to ensure none of this information is disseminated without their explicit consent.

