Pascua Yaqui Tribe Breaks Ground on 151-Room Hotel at Casino Del Sol

TUCSON, Ariz.—The Pascua Yaqui Tribe and Casino Del Sol officially broke ground on an extensive hospitality project, which includes a new 151-room hotel, new 90-space RV park, and an expansion of the current meeting space at Casino Del Sol in Tucson, Ariz. Hotel construction is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2019.

Expanding on Casino Del Sol’s amenities, the 93,200 square foot, 151-room hotel will have six floors, and will match the existing property’s established design that reflects on the Sonoran Desert, but with a modern concept. The building exterior colors and contemporary forms will complement the desert mountain backdrop while the lobby will reflect a crisp, clean, and airy feeling.

Sitting on 2.2 acres adjacent to the existing Casino Del Sol, amenities of the new hotel include meeting rooms, an arcade, a lounge area, and a fitness center. The hotel will have its own pool with a pool deck designed with families in mind, equipped with a fun pool slide and pool bar. Each of the rooms will take advantage of the views of the property and the surrounding Sonoran Desert landscape.

“The Pascua Yaqui Tribe is grateful that 24 years of running tribal enterprises has brought us to a place where we can continue to expand our hospitality offerings,” said Robert Valencia, chairman of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe. “These additions will create more jobs and will positively impact our Tribe, its members, and Southern Arizona as a whole.”

A new 90-space RV park near the casino will provide part-time and full-time RVers the opportunity to hook up and enjoy all of Casino Del Sol’s amenities before they head out on the road. The current conference center at Casino Del Sol is also getting a 9,600-square foot expansion with additional break-out meeting rooms to complement the existing convention space.

“The astounding support we have received from the community and our guests has led to us evolve the Casino Del Sol brand to include these additional amenities for families and RVers,” said CEO of Casino Del Sol Kimberly Van Amburg. “This project will allow us to meet the increased demand of our customers and to better serve our meeting and convention clientele.”

The general contractor is McCarthy Building Companies. The architect for the project is Cuningham Group Architecture based in Las Vegas. Owners’ representative services are being provided by SICON based in Phoenix, Arizona. The new hotel will be managed as a Pascua Yaqui Tribal Enterprise.