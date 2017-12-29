Partnership with TRX Continues Westin’s Longstanding Commitment to Wellness

A new partnership between Westin Hotels & Resorts and TRX fitness enhances the hotel’s ability to support the fitness routines of guests—especially runners—when they are on the road for business or pleasure.

The hotel already had in place a Run Concierge program conducted by trained Run Concierges who lead group or individual runs around the property, and had also made available local running maps with 3- and 6-mile running (or walking) routes around the area. Now, through this partnership, WestinWORKOUT Fitness Studios feature a TRX training program—using a selection of new stretching and core equipment—to provide guests with a well-rounded workout designed to enhance their overall running and fitness performance.

Senior Vice President and Global Brand Leader Brian Povinelli says Westin’s commitment to wellness is nothing new. It began in earnest more than 15 years ago, when it debuted its “Heavenly Bed” to help guests get a good night’s sleep. Then, in early 2017, Westin reinforced its position when the brand launched its “Let’s Rise” campaign to encourage guests to embrace well-being as a way to regain control of their routines while on the road. “As travel becomes increasingly disruptive with things that are beyond our control, we want our guests to know that we are truly partners in their wellness and aim to partner with like-minded brands that share our passion to transform the way people integrate well-being into their lifestyle,” he explains.

He calls the newly launched global partnership with TRX “a powerful proposition for travelers” in that it offers guests in more than 200 WestinWORKOUT Fitness Studios around the world “simple yet versatile equipment for effective workouts designed specifically for our global guests.”

The TRX partnership, he adds, follows on the heels of Westin’s partnership with Peloton, offering hotel guests who enjoy cycling access to Peloton bikes in select guest rooms and WestinWORKOUT Fitness Studios throughout the United States.

According to Chris Heuisler, Global Run Concierge for Westin Hotels & Resorts, Westin drives awareness of its partnerships and programs in a few ways. “We have print signage at our hotels and digital content on our website. We utilize mirror clings in some guestrooms to inform guests about programs like the brand’s signature Gear Lending offering. We also encourage our associates to spread the word among guests and invite them to join a run or other workout—whether to explore the destination or keep their wellness routine, or both.”

Westin’s fitness resources, he says, are not aimed only at runners or even only at guests. “Westin’s commitment to wellness runs deep within the core of the brand, and stretches beyond its guests to include Westin associates. Whether they’re training for a marathon or simply maintaining their routine while traveling, guests can use TRX to perform hundreds of functional exercises that can be customized into workouts.” He says one workout is specifically designed for runners as a pre-run workout, but there are others. What all have in common, he says, is that they are custom-made for travelers. For this reason, he says, they target such issues as jetlag, stress, and sitting for extended periods on an airplane or in the office.

Heuisler further says equipment is available to all guests to use at their own convenience, and that they can seek assistance from Run Concierges, like him, but there is a poster in each fitness studio showing guests how to use the TRX Suspension Trainer. He adds that digital instruction is also available. “We’ve made it easier than ever for guests and associates to use the equipment by introducing curated content that leverages the equipment available at Westin hotels to the new TRX App.”

Heuisler says, thus far, the response among both guests and employees has been decidedly positive. “Our Run Concierge program has been a big hit among guests, having grown from a couple dozen Run Concierges to more than 250 in the last few years. We anticipate that the Run Concierges’ new training in the TRX circuit will make them even more in-demand than ever and a great resource for guests of all fitness levels and interests.”

And guests who neglect to bring their workout gear have no excuse to forego fitness, thanks to another partnership, notes Heuisler. “Our ongoing Gear Lending program allows guests to pack light and stay fit, with New Balance shoes and clothing to use during their stay. Guests just have to show up.”