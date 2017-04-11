Park Hyatt Washington, D.C. Unveils Renovations

World-renowned and New York-based interior designer Tony Chi returned to Park Hyatt Washington , D.C. to make design enhancements to the hotel’s guestrooms and lobby. Tony Chi last completed a full redesign of the entire luxury hotel in 2006. The new update includes 216 guestrooms, which include deluxe king and deluxe double rooms, as well as junior suites. Throughout his 30-year career, Tony Chi has been highly lauded worldwide with industry awards for creating warm, modern spaces at elite international hotels and restaurants.

“My concept for Park Hyatt Washington, D.C. was to bring together a dynamic and attractive modernism with classic American style,” said Tony Chi, Principal and Founder of tonychi. “Modern for today’s sophisticated traveler, classic American in deference to the fashionable and historic area in which it is located. Park Hyatt Washington intimately connects guests and visitors with Washington, D.C.’s legacy of culture and style, a journey of timelessness that is expressed both from its past and today.”

Inspired by D.C.’s bright, blooming spring colors, the hotel’s new guestroom design features rich woods, gold accents, and custom glasswork by photographic glass artist Amanda Weil. Guests will enjoy a soothing, yet vibrant color palate of denim blue, cracked caramel, and blue-grey hues. The new design also now features 100 percent natural vegetable fiber (grass cloth) wall coverings, custom-designed plaid wool rugs, and walnut wood platform beds complete with leather headboards and reading lights. Custom-designed daybeds, complete with walnut wood platform bases, upholstered benches, and leather-wrapped arms and back can be found in deluxe rooms and junior suites. The deluxe rooms feature large social tables, with inlaid cherry blossom glass art by Weil, that are perfect for the needs of every guest. The junior suites also offer new walnut wood flooring and cherry blossom glass-topped desks also by Weil. Room accents in the junior suites include antique gameboards and a selection of hardcover books highlighting American crafts and heritage.

Deluxe rooms feature spa-inspired, basalt-tiled bathrooms. King bathrooms feature a spacious walk-in rainfall shower, and the double bathrooms feature large bathtubs. Junior Suites, some of the largest in the city at 544-square feet, also feature oversized spa-inspired bathrooms with limestone-tiled rain showers and deep soaking tubs. The style of the refreshed guestrooms is a natural extension of the hotel’s approach to understated luxury.

“We are very happy to work with Tony Chi again on a new guestroom and lobby design that has transformed the hotel into a Park Hyatt in bloom,” said Jon Benson, general manager, Park Hyatt Washington, D.C. “His unmistakable style and creative approach make a unique statement about the city that is perfect for our guests – savvy global connoisseurs. The fresh design expands upon the hotel’s approach to refined all-American luxury and celebrates Park Hyatt hotels’ commitment to thoughtfully curated design.”