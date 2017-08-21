How Grab-and-Go Meals Can Build Hotel Revenue

More hotels are adding grab-and-go meals as a convenient means to generate additional revenue at their properties. Some hotels are marketing towards the local community as well as in-house guests. The programs are based on customers’ shifting preferences towards fresh foods versus packaged meals. Incorporating farmer’s markets and local vendors can attract traffic from the surrounding community, while smaller portion sizes and featuring a variety of trendy options and flavors keep customers returning to grab and enjoy meal-time staples. Additionally, serving products like coffee and offering frequent customers perks, like a free cup for every ten purchases, can build loyalty at grab-and-go outlets. To read more about the ways hotels are adding grab-and-go programs as new revenue streams, click here.