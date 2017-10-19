Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort Adds Farm-To-Beach Dining

HONOLULU, HAWAII–Outrigger Resorts’ The Reef Bar & Market Grill will open on the sands of Waikiki Beach at Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort on Nov. 1, 2017. The refreshed restaurant will allow guests to view and select farm-to-beach ingredients for an authentic and interactive Hawaii dining experience.

Offering causal all-day dining, The Reef Bar & Market Grill is inspired after the island’s meat and fish markets which provide the locally sourced ingredients that are served daily to guests for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The made-to-order menu items are prepared at the resort’s expansive grill and served to friends, families, and large groups in an interactive dining experience for kama`aina and visitors alike. Late-night cocktails and a small-plates menu will also be served at the new Hana Hou bar.

“Outrigger is excited to present an unmatched oceanfront dining experience where resort guests and avid foodies can indulge in fresh and locally sourced flavors that provide an authentic and delicious taste of Hawaii’s thriving culinary scene,” said Kelly Hoen, area general manager of Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort and Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort. “We are eager to welcome The Reef Bar & Market Grill to Outrigger’s `ohana this fall and look forward to the next-level cuisine and dining experiences it will provide our guests and kama`aina.”

Outrigger opened its first Waikiki property in 1947, marking the company’s 70th anniversary this year.