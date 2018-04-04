The Orlando World Center Marriott’s World Finder App

The Orlando World Center Marriott recently launched the World Finder smartphone app. Created in partnership with MeetingPlay, a hospitality and event tech company, World Finder uses iBeacon technology and 3D mapping to provide hotel guests with turn-by-turn, point-by-point navigation as they move around the large resort. The free app is available for both iOS and Android devices and allows guests to pinpoint their exact location, as well as find guestrooms, meeting spaces, and even the nearest restrooms. It also holds information regarding the property’s dining outlets and entertainment offerings.