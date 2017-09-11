Home / Daily Feed / Orlando Residents Wait Out Irma in Local Hotels

Posted by: Lodging Staff in Daily Feed, Lodging Daily News September 11, 2017

Hurricane Irma bore down on Orlando, Fla., early this morning. While Orlando residents are somewhat used to dangerous storms, this one was a different animal entirely, causing many residents to seek shelter at local hotels. For Florida-based Rosen hotels, about 20 percent of guests at their Orlando properties were local residents, with a further 2,000 rooms occupied by power companies and the American Red Cross. Many residents were worried about wind and flooding, and believed that a hotel would offer a sturdier shelter than their homes. Read more.

