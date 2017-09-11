Orlando Residents Wait Out Irma in Local Hotels

Hurricane Irma bore down on Orlando, Fla., early this morning. While Orlando residents are somewhat used to dangerous storms, this one was a different animal entirely, causing many residents to seek shelter at local hotels. For Florida-based Rosen hotels, about 20 percent of guests at their Orlando properties were local residents, with a further 2,000 rooms occupied by power companies and the American Red Cross. Many residents were worried about wind and flooding, and believed that a hotel would offer a sturdier shelter than their homes. Read more.