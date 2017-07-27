Openings: The Stella Hotel in Bryan, Texas

Panoramic views of the Texas landscape surround The Stella, the first independent, upscale boutique hotel in Bryan, Texas. With its five-acre lake, waterfront park, and observation trails, the 176-room property enables guests to participate in paddle boarding, lakeside concerts, picnics, hikes, and outdoor yoga.

Blending a comfortable and authentically Texan atmosphere with music and art, the hotel is designed to be welcoming with a modern aesthetic and lots of natural light. The guestrooms were designed with wrap-around balconies by Dallas-based FAB studio and Design DMU.

With lakeside views and a large patio that evokes the feeling of sitting around a campfire, the on-site restaurant Campfire serves local beef and slow-cooked proteins from 44 Farms. Campfire also features a 10-person chef’s table used exclusively for monthly wine dinners. Adjacent to Campfire is Hershel’s, a speakeasy-style bar with the largest selection of bourbon in the county. Connected to The Stella is P.O.V., a specialty coffee café serving brews from the San Antonio Merit Roasting Company, as well as wine and beer.

With 20,000 square feet of meeting and event space—including a grand ballroom and multi-use lawn—The Stella provides areas for business meetings, corporate retreats, and weddings. The Stella is managed by Trust Hospitality. It was developed by William Cole Companies and is a member of the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Lifestyle Collection.

Photo: The Stella Hotel’s lobby (Credit: Nick Simonite)