Openings Spotlight: Hotel 50 Bowery in New York, N.Y.

Hotel 50 Bowery, located in Manhattan’s Chinatown district, reflects and celebrates the Asian society in the surrounding area. Hotel 50 Bowery’s rooms include floor-to-ceiling windows that maximize the use of natural light, and all levels above the ninth floor feature city skyline views. Hallways are vibrantly decorated with graffiti-style artwork influenced by artist Dake Wong.

Located on the second floor of Hotel 50 Bowery is The Gallery, which features a permanent art exhibit titled “The Heart of Chinatown” that was installed by the Museum of Chinese America. “The Heart of Chinatown” takes guests on a journey through the history of Chinatown’s core streets and displays artifacts found at the property’s construction site, painting a colorful picture of the location’s past lives as taverns, movie theaters, and even a gambling den.

Hotel 50 Bowery’s elaborate 5,000-square-foot outdoor space, the Atlantic Garden, is named after the historic beer hall that called the property home in the 1800s, and can be used as a hang-out spot or for events. Dining options include Rice & Gold, the hotel’s 220-seat signature restaurant, where guests can enjoy authentic Asian-style cuisine, as well as The Green Lady, a parlor lounge with music and entertainment. Hotel 50 Bowery also has a rooftop bar and lounge, The Crown, which offers international street food and Asian-inspired cocktails.

The 229-room hotel is the first Joie de Vivre property in New York City. The property opened in May 2017 and is owned by the Harilela and Chu families.