Located just across the street from Chicago’s Wrigley Field, Hotel Zachary at Gallagher Way’s name pays homage to architect Zachary Taylor Davis, who drew the blueprints for the iconic ballpark. Mixing both traditional and contemporary design elements, the hotel has a cohesive, timeless atmosphere in the public spaces, restaurants, and guestrooms.

After entering through a formal entryway, reception at The Bar at Hotel Zachary invites guests to unplug and enjoy light, casual bites while viewing the original sketches for Wrigley Field, as well as more of Davis’ blueprints. The Alma Room, located next to reception, provides an intimate yet inviting space for special gatherings, parties, and daily breakfasts.

Warm color palettes paired with vibrant blues fill the 173 guestrooms, including 20 suites. Elements like pinstripes and ivy-green accents playfully nod to the baseball field. The Wrigley Suite features a private bar and balcony with views of the ballpark and Chicago skyline. Adding to the neighborhood’s eclectic culinary scene are Mordecai, a bi-level cocktail bar and restaurant, and West Town Bakery and Tap, which offers dessert-themed beers and cocktails.

Hotel Zachary is part of the Tribute Portfolio by Marriott and is owned by Hickory Street Capital. The property is managed by Pivot Hotels & Resorts, the luxury and lifestyle operating division of Davidson Hotels & Resort.