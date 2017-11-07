ONE Lodging Management Now Overseeing 47 Wyndham Hotels

ONE Lodging Management Inc. (“ONE”) has become one of Wyndham Hotel Group’s three largest external hotel managers of franchised properties in the United States with 47 hotels under contract. The rise in rankings occurred as a result of a recently announced licensing agreement between Wyndham Hotel Group and American Hotel Income Properties (“AHIP”) in which ONE Lodging Management Inc. is AHIP’s exclusive hotel manager.

ONE Lodging Management will see 44 hotels, historically branded Oak Tree Inn, be licensed under Wyndham’s Baymont Inn & Suites, Travelodge, and Super 8 brands. The 44 rebranded hotels will join two existing Wyndham-branded properties currently under ONE’s management: Days Inn Fargo, N.D. and Wingate by Wyndham Tampa Fla., in addition to a property located in Whitefish, Mont., that will also be rebranded later this month. In total, ONE Lodging Management will operate 47 hotels licensed under a Wyndham brand by the end of 2017.

“As we’ve seen with our existing relationship with Wyndham, the transitioning hotels will experience many of the same benefits: exposure to greater distribution through the Wyndham network of 8,300 hotels; greater access and prominence with our OTA partners, including reduced transactional costs; and introduction to Wyndham Rewards’ 53 million members,” said Robert Pratt, President of ONE Lodging Management.