On the Move: This Week’s Comings and Goings

Ken Greene has been announced as president of the Americas for the Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group. Before Carlson Rezidor, Greene was the founder and CEO of his own company, Greenehouse Consulting. In his new role, Greene will manage Carlson Rezidor’s development, operations, hotel management, and technical services for the Americas.

Here’s a look at other notable comings and goings that took place this week:

Ginny Too has been named senior vice president of people & culture for Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants. In this position, Too will create and implement human resource strategies and guide the company’s employee programs. Too has worked at InterContinental Hotel Group, a Kimpton associate, as vice president of HR.

The Celino South Beach has announced Lucy Martin as the hotel’s first general manager. Although the boutique lifestyle property will not open until fall, Martin has already stepped into the position overseeing hotel operations.

Robert Burnetti has been named general manager of Topnotch Resort by BENCHMARK. The Gemstone Collection property is located in Stowe, Vt. Prior to BENCHMARK, Burnetti worked as general manager for the Hotel Viking in Newport, R.I., and has 30 years of leadership experience.

Tod Chambers has been appointed to managing director of both the Waldorf Astoria Chicago and Conrad Chicago. Between the two properties, Chambers will be responsible for daily operations of over 500 rooms combined. Chambers has more than 25 years of experience with the Hilton brand.

Loews Hotels & Co. has promoted Genaya Sauro as general manager of the Loews Minneapolis Hotel, where she most recently worked as executive assistant manager. Sauro has worked with Loews for 16 years and will oversee the 251-room property’s full-service spa and food and beverage outlets.

Julien Pierlas has been appointed as director of food and beverage for the New York Hilton Midtown. The 1,929-room property includes a restaurant-market combination named Herb N’ Kitchen, for which Pierlas will manage the program.

McKibbon Hospitality has named Jess Hayden as director of procurement. Hayden will focus on cost reduction for procurement strategies and will oversee contract services for the Tampa area. Hayden served as a manager for Avendra and as an account manager for Cargill before joining McKibbon.

Zimbabwe property andBeyond Matesi Private Game Reserve has announced Franco Rienzo as general manager. Rienzo has worked in hospitality globally in India, Italy, and the United Kingdom, but also has teaching experience in Switzerland. His new property underwent a $10 million renovation and reopened in August of last year.