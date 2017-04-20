On the Move: This Week’s Comings and Goings

Hilton has named Qian Jin as president for the Greater China and Mongolia area. As Hilton prepares to celebrate its 100th hotel opening in Greater China, Jin will bring extensive hospitality experience to the position. Jin most recently served as president of Wanda Hotels & Resorts, one of Hilton’s largest owners in Greater China.

Here’s a look at other notable comings and goings that took place this week:

Hotel Versey, a lifestyle hotel located in Chicago and set to open in late spring 2017, has appointed Stefanie Hrejsa as general manager and Scott Ray as operations manager. The duo worked together at the Days Inn Chicago Hotel for over two decades.

Hotel VIA, an independent hotel located in San Francisco and set to open in May 2017, has named Barbara Perzigian as general manager and Jerry Leap as director of sales and marketing. In 2014, Perzigian and Leap were hired as consultants to ownership for Hotel VIA. They will now assume responsibility for the entire management and operations of the hotel.

Guerdon Modular Buildings has named Jerry Goodwin as president and CEO. Goodwin most recently served as CEO of Senior Aerospace Structures Division. Lad Dawson, the founder and current CEO of Guerdon, will remain involved beyond the transition period.

Broadvine, a leader in business intelligence and analytics software for the hospitality industry, has appointed Josh Anderson as vice president of product development. In this role, Anderson will be responsible for Broadvine’s overall technology vision.

Trump Hotels has named Suzie Mills as area managing director for the New York region, which includes Trump International Hotel & Tower in Central Park and Trump SoHo. In her new role, Mills will be responsible for the high-level operations, performance, and strategic direction of both hotels, as well as the day-to-day operations of Trump SoHo.

BENCHMARK has named Susan Benshoff as regional director of revenue management. In her new role, Benshott will be responsible for hotels and resorts in Boston, Mass., Chicago, Rye Brook, N.Y., New Brunswick, N.J., and Roanoke, W.Va. With over 30 years of experience, Benshoff has previously held positions with Interstate Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, InterContinental Hotels Group, and Noble Investment Group.

Hospitality Management Corporation has named Brady Armstrong area director of sales. In this new role, Armstrong will be responsible for top-line revenue for a select group of HMC managed hotels in the oil and gas regions of South and West Texas.

The Westin Chicago Northwest has appointed Peter Menteer as executive chef. In his new position, Menteer will be responsible for the property’s three new dining establishments: The Marketplace, 400 Park Bistro, and Seared Fine Dining.

Sofitel New York has appointed Rudy Tauscher as general manager. With more than 20 years of experience, Tauscher has worked with a variety of hotels in New York City and overseas.

The Camby, a luxury lifestyle hotel in Phoenix, Ariz., has named Onal Kucuk as general manager. In this role, Kucuk will oversee day-to-day operations, as well work to elevate the hotel’s guest experience.