On the Move: This Week’s Comings and Goings

Hotel Equities has named Joe Luck as regional vice president of business development. Based out of the company’s regional office in Dallas, Luck will focus on prospective owners for third party management and development opportunities. With over 20 years of experience, Luck has worked with both full-service and select-service hotels. Luck comes from the Wyndham Group, where he served as vice president of franchise development.

Here’s a look at other notable comings and goings that took place this week:

Two Roads Hospitality has named Landy Labadie as senior vice president of restaurants, bars, nightlife, and events. In this new role, Labadie will oversee contract strategy, owner relations, concept design, and financial performance for the company’s two restaurants and bars collection.

HVS has announced the promotion of Michael Brophy to managing director and senior partner of HVS Altanta. Brophy has worked in cities from coast-to-coast and has over 25 years of experience working at hotels and convention centers.

Kimpton Lorien Hotel & Spa in Old Town Alexandria, Va. has appointed Jennifer Montgomery as director of sales and marketing for the 107-room boutique hotel. With nearly 30 years of hospitality experience, Montgomery will oversee the hotel’s sales and catering team, as well as lead all sales and marketing activities.

Hotel Granduca Austin has named Alex Pelayo as food and beverage director. In his new role, Pelayo will ensure the quality of the dining experience and oversee all day-to-day f&b operations. Pelayo comes from the Hilton Garden Inn San Francisco/Oakland Bay Bridge, where he served as food and beverage director.

JW Marriott Chicago has appointed Ken Craven as director of event planning and Justin Wilkinson as destination sales executive. Both bring a range of experience to the downtown Chicago hotel.

Due to its rapid growth, Towne Park has named Bryan DeCort as senior vice president of the southern group and corporate marketing and Anthony Brown as senior vice president of human resources.

The Copper Grouse, a tavern located within Kimpton Taconic Hotel in Manchester, Vt., has appointed Vanessa Davis as its new executive chef. Davis’ Portuguese heritage will bring a unique element to the restaurant.

Remington, a hotel management company, has named Jale Hashimi as general manager of Melrose Georgetown Hotel in Washington, D.C. and vice president of operations within the luxury division. Hashimi will oversee the strategic direction of Silversmith Hotel in Chicago, One Ocean Resort & Spa in Atlantic Beach, Fla., and Churchill Hotel in Washington, D.C.