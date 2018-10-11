On the Move: This Week’s Comings and Goings

Choice Hotels International welcomes Terri Ryan as vice president of brand operations for Cambria Hotels. In this role, Ryan will ensure that new additions to the Cambria brand are positioned for profitability throughout the development process.

Here’s a look at other notable comings and goings that took place this week.

Ilham Kadri announced that she will be leaving will be leaving her position as CEO of Diversey, effective December 31, 2018. In the interim, she will be focused on ensuring a smooth transaction of executive responsibilities. Carlos Sagasta, CFO, and Gaetano Radaelli, global president, professional division, will become joint CEOs.

Paul Pellizzari is now Hard Rock International’s vice president of global social responsibility. Before Hard Rock, Pellizzari developed a global leadership position and a responsible gaming program for the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation.

Twenty Four Seven Hotels welcomes John Blem to manage hotel operations and guest services as vice president of operations. Blem’s 30-year hospitality career includes serving as general manager and opening multiple projects for Tarsadia Hotels as the company transitioned to Evolution Hospitality.

CEO of Hyatt Hotels Corporation Mark Hoplamazian has been named board chair for Skills for Chicagoland’s Future. Hoplamazian is replacing Greg Brown, chairman and CEO of Motorola Solutions, who served as the organization’s board chair since April 2015.

Todd Raessler is overseeing a $150 million renovation at the Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, as general manager. When the property reopens in May 2019, Raessler will support associates for a successful renovation. Before joining Omni, Raessler was the general manager for The St. Regis Princeville Resort in Kauai, Hawaii.

The Equinox, a Luxury Collection Gold Resort and Spa in Manchester, Vt., has appointed Martin Rosenthal to support daily operations as general manager. Prior to this position, Rosenthal served as food & beverage director for Killington Ski Resort and Mount Snow in the early 2000s.

Michael Bloom is now area general manager and Christine Ruble is nowregional director of sales and marketing for three hotels in Springfield, Mo., for Atrium Hospitality. The pair will work for the Courtyard by Marriott Springfield Airport, the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Springfield, and the Residence Inn by Marriott Springfield. Additionally, Ruble will serve as the director of sales and marketing for the University Plaza Hotel & Convention Center.

Dream Hotel Group welcomes Kitmun Fung to manage new project development in the Asia Pacific market as vice president of development for the region. Fung will focus on expanding the Dream Hotels, Time Hotels, The Chatwal, and Unscripted Hotels brands. Fung’s experience is in financial services, most recently serving as director of development, greater China, for Hilton.

Jeff Crabiel has been promoted to executive assistant manager from director of rooms for The Westin Nashville. Additionally, Eric Otero will manage the L27 Rooftop Lounge as general manager. Before The Westin Nashville, Crabiel was front office manager, director of rooms, and general manager for multiple Nashville properties, and Otero has executive experience at some of New York City’s renown establishments.

Outrigger Hotels and Resorts is adding two new executives to its Hawaiian portfolio. Ilaine Caravalho is general manager of the Wyndham Kona Hawaiian Resort, managed by Outrigger, and Roland Kam is assistant general manager of the OHANA Waikiki East by Outrigger.

Davidson Hotels & Resorts is welcoming multiple lifestyle-minded and culinary-focused executives to grow the company and its luxury and lifestyle brand, Pivot Hotels & Resorts: Greg Griffie will implement new concepts as vice president of food & beverage; Kevin Filer will oversee ground-up, renovation, and conversion projects as senior vice president, design & construction; and Garron Gore will manage layouts and designs as director of restaurant & bar development.