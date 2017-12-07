On the Move: This Week’s Comings and Goings

Bill DeWitt joined Hospitality Management LLC in 2015 as vice president of hotel operations; now, he has been promoted to president of the company. As president, DeWitt will oversee Best Western and Choice Hotels properties in Kansas and Oklahoma. DeWitt has 30 years of managerial leadership experience at companies including Intercontinental Hotels Group and Marriott Hotels.

Here’s a look at other notable comings and goings that took place this week.

After a lengthy and prosperous career with Loews Hotels, Tony Phillips has been promoted to general manager of Loews Ventana Canyon Resort. Phillips is no stranger to the position, having most recently served as general manager of the Loews Vanderbilt Hotel in Nashville.

Sam Tucker will create sales strategies as director of sales and marketing to reinforce the restoration of The Adolphus in Dallas, Texas. Prior to The Adolphus, the Texas native worked with Hilton Sales Worldwide, Le Meridien Dallas, and Kimpton Hotels in sales and marketing positions.

Opening in May 2018, The Source Hotel, a boutique hotel in Denver, Colo., has named David Stutz as the property’s first general manager. Stutz’s leadership experience is in all aspects of the hospitality industry, from director of banquets at the St. Julien Hotel & Spa to management roles with Marriott International and Vail Resorts.

Ileana Acosta will drive bookings and generate initiatives to increase hotel occupancy as director of sales and marking for Kimpton Ink48. Acosta is a 15 year sales and marketing veteran, having worked as global sales manager of the Americas at Oakwood Temporary Housing and as associate sales director for Thompson Hotel’s Gild Hall property.

Family-owned, Italy-based Bettoja Hotels has named Ciro Verrocchi as director general for the Hotel Mediterraneo, Atlántico, and Massimo D’Azeglio properties. Verrocchi has been a leader in the European hospitality business for three decades, and helped introduce the first IHG Academy program in Italy when he served as managing director for IHI Italia.

Julie Davis-Petit joins Stonewall Resort in Roanoke, W.V., as director of sales and marketing. Before the Stonewall Resort, Davis-Petit served at Benchmark Resorts & Hotels corporate as task force director of events, sales, and marketing. Davis-Petit also served as director of sales and marketing for Hotel ICON, a Marriott Autograph Collection hotel.

Shouma Moniz, a Hawaiian native, will lead strategies and an associated sales team as director of sales and marketing at Hyatt Place Waikiki Beach. Moniz began his hospitality career as an associate for Hilton Grand Vacations, and most recently served as associate director of sales for Hyatt Fisherman’s Wharf.

JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa has appointed new personnel to the executive team: Derek Ellis, after assisting in opening the property in 2002, is the resort manager; and James Anderson, who most recently served as director of group sales for Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center, has been named director of sales and marketing.