On the Move: This Week’s Comings and Goings

Anna Scozzafava will manage Choice Hotels’ coalition between business strategies and technology initiatives as vice president of strategy and planning. A member of Choice’s executive team since 2011, Scozzafava’s new position comes as a promotion from senior director of corporate strategy and planning.

Here’s a look at other notable comings and goings that took place this week.

New addition to Hyatt’s The Unbound Collection, Holston House, has added two hires to the corporate team: Peter Tziahanas will oversee daily operations, including revenue management, as general manager; and David Siguaw will generate revenue by advertising to locals and visitors as director of sales and marketing.

Juan Webster will manage operations, staff, and guest satisfaction as general manager of Kimpton Hotel Monaco Baltimore Inner Harbor. Webster’s hospitality experience is in management positions at the Radisson Baltimore Downtown-Inner Harbor and the Sheraton Baltimore City Center.

Velocity, a company that uses technology to enhance customer experience, welcomes Ijaz Akram as chief technology officer. Akram’s experience includes being a founding member of the Amazon development center in London and as a senior leadership member of the Microsoft Xbox London studio team.

Michael Tighe joins The Westin Cape Coral Resort at Marina Village with 27 years of hospitality experience. Working mostly with Marriott, Tighe recently served as resident manager of the JW Marriott Marco Island and assisted in opening the brand’s first spa.

Mission Capital Advisors has added Beau Williams as director and Raymond Salameh as vice president of the Debt and Equity Finance Group division. Based in New York City, the pair is responsible for placing commercial real estate and assisting with sales opportunities.

Jeffrey Harvey will implement guest and employee satisfaction strategies, as well as generate sales and revenue, as general manager of Viceroy Central Park. Prior to Viceroy, Harvey served as senior vice president and director of operations with Ark Partners and Willow Hotels.

With 19 years of experience in positions with Hyatt, Doug Sears will serve as general manager for the Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort and Spa. Sears has knowledge of the hospitality industry on the Hawaiian Islands, having served in management positions at the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa and the Hyatt Regency Waikoloa.

Anne-Marie Houston will use her global hospitality experience to bring new initiatives to the Montage Laguna Beach as general manager. Houston has worked in management positions for a variety of hotels and brands in cities such as London, Dubai, and Bangkok.

Loews Hotels & Co has added general managers to two properties: Robert Rivers will use his managerial and customer service experience to oversee the Loews Boston Hotel; and Hans Ritten, who recently served as general manager for the renovation of the Omni Hotel Chicago, is responsible for the Loews Chicago O’Hare Hotel.

Stacy Silver, along with 24 hospitality consultant experts, has been added to The International Society of Hospitality Consultants. As the president of Silver Hospitality Group, LLC, Silver has over 20 years of generating brand strategies, business relations, and marketing ideas.

SLS Brickell, an sbe lifestyle hotel in downtown Miami, has created a management team with three new hires: Neil A. Bierwagen brings experience in human resources, finance, and operations to his new position of general manager; Dawn Neils, who has worked in both hotels and casinos, will serve as director of marketing; and Laurayne Croke will use her corporate and business skills as director of sales for the property.

The Fontaine, a boutique hotel in Kansas City, has announced two new executives prior to the December 2017 design renovation completion: Richard Graham will manage daily operations and refreshing the property as general manager; and Kevin Nicholls will supervise food and beverage operations as executive chef.

