On the Move: This Week’s Comings and Goings

Lila Hedlund has been promoted to vice president of human resource operations for Concord Hospitality. Hedland joined Concord in 2009, and worked in a variety of human resource positions before earning her promotion. Hedland began her hospitality career with Marriott International opening hotels and training in operations.

Here’s a look at other notable comings and goings that took place this week.

After joining The Westin in 2010 as a business travel sales manager, Tricia Eschle is now the director of sales and marketing for The Westin South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa. Eschle’s sales experience includes serving as associate director of sales for the same property, as well as director of sales for The Inn at Laguna Beach and The Laguna Beach House

Jae Lee will use his background in French, Korean, and American cuisine to influence his position as leading chef of The Sports Bar & Grill at Four Seasons Resort Lanai in Hawaii. Lee will add some local favorites and personal changes to dishes already on the menu.

In addition to serving as vice president of hotel operations for Aparium Hotel Group, Bob Shelley will oversee the opening of the St. Jane Chicago in spring 2018 as general manager. Shelley honed his managerial experience at the Radisson Blu Chicago and while working for Commune Hotels + Resorts.

As executive chef, Jorge Ramos will be in charge of the four culinary outlets at the Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach: Atlas Cocktail Lounge, Spinnaker Pool Grill, Cornucopia Gourmet Market, and Terra Mare. Ramos joins Conrad from the Lowes Miami Beach where he held numerous culinary positions, including executive sous chef.

Harry Prott will manage banquet sales and parties for both the Crystal Ballroom and Tri-State Ballroom at the Robert Treat Hotel in Newark, N.J., as director of catering sales. Prott, a Newark native, previously served as general manager of the Newark club and has 30 years of hospitality experience.

T.J. Boyland will manage the culinary team and develop new menu items as chef de cuisine for The St. Regis San Francisco’s restaurant The Grill. Boyland’s culinary career began in 2009, and he has since worked at various restaurants including Bourbon Steak D.C. at the Four Seasons Hotel in Washington, D.C.

Montage Hotels & Resorts has promoted Afsi Bird to resort manager of Montage Deer Valley, where she previously served as director of rooms for two years. Bird’s hospitality career began at Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts where she spent two decades at various properties.

Arielle Feinberg will manage spa operations and leisure activities for the Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa. Prior to her appointment, Feinberg served as general manager of wellness center Haven on the Lake and director of spa and recreation at The Diplomat Resort & Spa in Hollywood, Fla.

With over a decade of culinary experience, Caleb Lara joins The Essex – Vermont’s Culinary Resort & Spa as executive chef. Lara’s experience includes serving as chef de cuisine for the Chatham Bars Inn in Chatham, Mass., and executive chef for the Kemble Inn of Lenox, Mass.

Opening early December of this year, The Whitley hotel welcomes David Friederich as managing director. Friederich’s responsibilities include overseeing the property’s operational success. Friederich previously served in operational positions with the Kessler Corporation.

Karen LaRue brings more than 15 years of executive human resource experience to the Stonewall Resort, a BENCHMARK property, as director of human resources. LaRue has served in human resource departments for the hospitality, manufacturing, and banking industries.

Trump SoHo New York has welcomed two new sales leaders to the executive team: Bill Pierce will be responsible for overseeing the sales and marketing team as well as training new hires; and Denise Fernandez will manage leisure sales and accounts as well as for the Trump International Hotel & Tower New York.

Jordan Feltrup-Exum will create regional sales strategies with commercial businesses in the newly created position of director of sales for the U.S. for Morbern, an upholstery vinyl manufacturer. Feltrup-Exum has multi-line sales experience in different textile companies.