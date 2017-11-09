On the Move: This Week’s Comings and Goings

Nicolas Graf will use his global education background as associate dean of the NYU School of Professional Studies Jonathan M. Tisch Center for Hospitality and Tourism. Prior to NYU, Graf served as chief academic officer of Les Roches Global Hospitality Education and taught courses around the world in areas including asset management and business development.

Here’s a look at other notable comings and goings that took place this week.

Thirty-year hospitality veteran Adriana Molina is expanding her career to Teneo Hospitality Group as vice president of association sales. Molina has spent her career in her hometown of Washington D.C., leading the global sales office of Starwood Hotels & Resorts for 25 years, and she will continue in the city with Teneo.

Ryan Burkart will manage guest services and day-to-day operations as general manager of The Hampton Inn Boston-Natick. Burkart has held managerial positions as The Holiday Inn Express Boston-Milford and The Hotel Indigo Scottsdale, Ariz., prior to his new position.

After overseeing the renovation of the Old No. 77 Hotel & Chandlery in New Orleans, John Price has been promoted to director of operations in Tennessee and Louisiana for Provenance Hotels. Price will plan an expansion of the company in the southeastern region and manage cost and quality management.

Vijayudu Veena brings 12 years of global culinary experience to his promotion to executive chef of The Setai Miami Beach. Veena will oversee culinary operations at the hotel’s three food and beverage outlets. Working with The Setai since 2008, Veena worked in kitchens in Mumbai and Switzerland before relocating to Miami.

Before Nicole Newton’s appointment to general manager of Semiahmoo Resort, Golf, and Spa, from 2000 to 2002, she served as the director of catering and conference services for the property. Among returning to Semiahmoo, Newtown held various managerial roles including banquet manager and director of housekeeping.

As area director of sales for San Francisco for Greystone Hotels, Paul Barbaro will direct sales operations for the King George, the Hotel Griffon, and the Inn at Union Square. Barbaro started his hospitality career as a front desk agent and worked his way to sales positions in companies including Hilton and Interstate Hotels & Resorts.

Marcus Hotels & Resorts has made two new additions to the executive team: Erin Levzow will oversee marketing, loyalty, e-commerce, and public relations; and Rajiv Castellino, with 25 years of IT experience, will support technological strategies and information management for the company.