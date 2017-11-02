On the Move: This Week’s Comings and Goings

Ann Christenson will manage human resources operations and assist in developing operational growth initiatives as senior vice president of human resources for Aimbridge Hospitality. Christenson has 20 years of experience in internal communications and support services in both the hospitality and healthcare industries.

Here’s a look at other notable comings and goings that took place this week.

Robert Rechtermann has been named General Manager of The London NYC, a Hilton luxury brand hotel. In this role, Rechtermann will oversee the day-to-day operations as the property undergoes an 18-month long renovation before it reflags as Conrad New York Midtown in Spring 2019.

Trump Hotel Group welcomes Mike Cowell as its new vice president of acquisitions and development. With over 30 years of industry experience, Cowell will be responsible for expanding the Trump Hotel Group portfolio, which includes the Trump Hotels, American IDEA Hotels, and SCION Hotels and Resorts brands.

Following the Hard Rock International’s launch of Hard Rock Japan LLC earlier this year, the brand has promoted Edward Tracy to CEO of the brand’s Asia branches. Currently, Tracy is focused on Hard Rock Japan’s efforts to develop a signature Hard Rock Integrated Resort (IR).

Michael Palmeri, senior vice president of KSL Resorts in Southern California, has been appointed head of investments and business development. In his new role, Palmeri is responsible for building the success of KSL Resorts and leading investments and business development strategies, including hotel investments, property management, and asset management.

Heavlin Management Company LLC (HMC) has announced two executive-level corporate appointments: Kevin Jackson has been named Chief Financial Officer and Jeremy Bratcher joins as vice president of operations. Both are industry veterans, and will help ensure high operational standards and uphold financial success delivered to investors.

Alexis Amato is the new Transient Sales Manager of Kimpton Shorebreak Hotel. Amato brings over a decade of hospitality experience to the role, and will be responsible for growing negotiated and business travel, as well as driving marketing efforts for the Huntington Beach Hotel.

As the new regional director of sales and marketing for Hospitality Management Corporation, Adrienne Kaufmann will develop strategies to increase brand awareness and focus on revenue opportunities and sales training. Kaufmann’s experience includes sales and marketing positions in the Texas region.

Jenna Villalobos will assist in creating revenue management initiatives and optimize profits as vice president, revenue management for Outrigger Enterprises Group. Villalobos will primarily work in properties in Hawaii, Guam, Fiji, Thailand, Mauritius, and the Maldives.

Lindsay Cagley will oversee strategies and operations as general manager of the under construction Limelight Hotel Snowmass slated to open November 2018. Cagley most recently served as director of sales and marketing for Limelight Hotels, where she has worked for the past 6 years.

Omni Fort Worth Hotel has made two additions to their Bob’s Steak & Chop House team: Adam Holt will use his 18 years of Texas-based experience to lead all culinary executions for the restaurant; and Jordan Dickey will now serve as general manager after holding a wine director position.

Graham Wood is welcomed as the fourth partner of PMR Hospitality Partners, serving in the Africa region. Wood’s 21 years of experience is centrally in corporate hospitality, and he will add to the different management services and expand the company to more locations across the globe.

Hotel Equities has made four new additions to the executive team: Bryan DeCort will assist in improving company procedures as senior vice president of operations; Greg Presley will work with prospective owners and third party management opportunities as vice president of business development; Patrick Trainor will oversee design and development for new properties and renovations as vice president of projects and facilities; and Thomas Harrison will manage sales and public relations as regional director of sales.