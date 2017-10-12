On the Move: This Week’s Comings and Goings

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation’s renovation of the timeshare industry will be led by David Pontius as chief operating officer. While Pontius joined Bluegreen in 2007 as president of Bluegreen Resorts, his 30-year career has seen various leadership roles at companies such as Wyndham and Hilton.

Here’s a look at other notable comings and goings that took place this week.

Reese Hay will oversee restaurant, banquet, and catering operations as executive chef for the Hyatt Regency Austin. Hay has worked in various culinary positions over his 13-year career at Hyatt, including banquet chef and chef de cuisine. Most recently, Hay served as executive chef of the Hyatt Regency Columbus.

Wendy Potter has been appointed chief financial officer of the Dorchester Collection. Potter’s financial experience includes work for Sandals Resorts, Sodhexo UK/Eruope, and Scottish and Newcastle PLC.

Kimpton Taconic welcomes Parley Stock to manage sales and brand strategies as director of sales and marketing. From 2012 to 2015, Stock served in various sales and marketing positions for Kimpton and also has experience in the Manhattan and Phoenix markets.

Lynda Simonetti will manage restaurant events at the Conrad Chicago and coordinate both culinary outlets at the Waldorf Astoria Chicago as private restaurant events manager. Simonetti previously served as director of public relations for the Waldorf Astoria Chicago and The Drake Hotel.

The Fairlane Hotel has made two additions to their management and sales teams; Ben Webster will manage day-to-day operations as general manager; and Graham Harlin will oversee marketing initiatives, development strategies, and long-term guest relations as director of sales.

Alex Milford will assist in daily construction activities as project engineer for Frampton Construction Company, LLC. By working with the superintendent and project manager, Milford will create relationships between owners and architects and serve as a liaison.

The Logan Philadelphia, Curio Collection by Hilton property, has added JoAnn Wrenn as general manager. Wrenn recently served as general manager for the JW Marriott Denver Cherry Creek and has experience with Sage Hospitality, manager of The Logan.

Rod Bastero will serve as director of banquets for the Westin Alto and the Sheraton Palo Alto. Both associated with The Clement Palo Alto, Bastero will lead a team to fill in at all three hotels when needed. Bastero has restaurant and banquet experience at hotels in the California and Texas regions.