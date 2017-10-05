On the Move: This Week’s Comings and Goings

Claire Bennett has joined InterContinental Hotels Group as chief marketing officer. Bennett previously worked for American Express, where she held various marketing-focused leadership roles for more than 10 years. Bennett’s hospitality expertise includes leveraging data to make strategic investments and leading advertising, marketing, and media teams.

Here’s a look at other notable comings and goings that took place this week:

Millennium Hilton New York One UN Plaza welcomes Stefan Mirevski as general manager, overseeing daily operations for the landmark hotel. Mirevski will develop new guest service programs to improve profits and productivity. Most recently, Mirevski served as general manager of the Embassy Suites by Hilton Crystal City National Airport in Arlington, Va.

James Simmonds will create a strategic team to source luxury and international partnerships as global head of development for Global Hotel Alliance. Simmonds’ team will grow the 35-brand portfolio and increase the number of hotel rooms managed by the company over a five-year period.

L.E. Hotels has expanded its global sales and operational team by adding four new hires to the company: Sylvia Fletcher, Karol Lor, and Juliana Gardinalli will serve as regional director of sales for Germany, France, and South America respectively; and Jennifer Thompson will serve as corporate controller, United States.

Urbahn Architects has selected Ijeoma Iheanacho as senior project designer for the architecture and design firm. Iheanacho has hospitality experience and will coordinate with consultant teams regarding construction activities as well as manage designs for clients.

Steve Reynolds will serve as Onyx CenterSource’s chief information officer, bringing 20 years of leadership to the position. In his new role, Reynolds will oversee technology organization from a global perspective and grow the company’s scalability by supporting the development of new products and services.

The Graduate Charlottesville has added Frank Paris III as executive chef of the hotel’s rooftop restaurant and bar, Heirloom. Paris will curate a full-service menu with locally grown and sustainable food items with global inspiration. Paris’s culinary knowledge comes from various hospitality brands in the south and his own restaurant.

Michael Shaff will reposition and oversee the Waikiki/Guam portfolio for Outrigger Enterprises Group as vice president, hotel operations – Waikiki/Guam. Prior to Outrigger, Shaff held numerous leadership roles over his 14-year career, including director of asset management for KSL Resorts.

Richard Cotter will oversee the Performance Hospitality Management portfolio of independent, lifestyle, and branded hotels as chief operating officer. Cotter’s experience in the luxury segment has seen the launch of the St. Regis Brand globally as vice president and managing director.