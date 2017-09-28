On the Move: This Week’s Comings and Goings

Canyon Ranch, a wellness resort in Tucson, Ariz., welcomes Jill Cark as director of operations, where she will oversee departments including guest relations and membership services. Clark has served in sales and general management positions at a number of properties, properties including resorts and spas.

Here’s a look at other notable comings and goings that took place this week:

Len Wormser will lead HREC Investment Advisors’ expansion to a recently opened New Orleans office as senior vice president. Over the past 20 years, Wormser has earned a wealth of experience in financial and development matters.

Santa Monica, Calif.’s oceanfront Hotel Casa Del Mar will be led by Charlie Lopez-Quintana as general manager. Lopez-Quintana will oversee operations and enrich the property’s service. Lopez-Quintana has spent 20 years in the hospitality industry, most recently as director of resort operations for Terranea Resort, Rancho Palos Verdes.

Victor Woo will guide the operational and development teams as general manager of the La Quinta Resort & Club. With 30 years of hospitality experience in luxury and urban properties, Woo most recently led The Bay Club Company as executive vice president.

John Q. Hammons Hotels & Resorts has made two additions to their executive teams: Wendy Magnuson will expand national account business and lead the sales team in her promotion to senior director of strategic sales; and Mike Woodfin will oversee revenue for the Embassy Suites by Hilton Dallas Frisco Hotel, Convention Center, & Spa as director of sales.

Jenay Peters will help open the AC Hotel San Francisco Airport / Oyster Point Waterfront as director of sales in October. Peters has worked in sales and operational positions in properties from urban to luxury. She has also rebranded and launched 4 hotels.

Opening in January 2018, The Hotel at Avalon in Atlanta, GA, welcomes Thomas Lind as general manager. Lind has worked in positions from marketing to investment at global properties with many different flags. As general manager of the Autograph Collection hotel, Lind will be responsible for daily operations before and after opening.

Jim Pedone has 25 years of executive hospitality experience that will assist in serving as director of sales and marketing for The St. Regis Princeville Resort. At this hotel, Pedone is responsible for sales initiatives and advertising strategies. Pedone served in the same position at The Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa.

Dream Hotel Group welcomes Danielle Inzano as director of sales and marketing for the Dream Downtown in Manhattan, N.Y. Inzano will oversee marketing, development, and strategic revenue for the property. She joins Dream from Grandlife Hospitality where she worked in the same position for the Soho Grand Hotel.

Christopher Castle will oversee food and beverage initiatives, as well as daily operations, as director of restaurants for the Williamsburg Inn. Castle’s executive career started as head waiter at The Inn at Little Washington, where was promoted to

managerial positions including director of special events and brand and marketing director.

The St. Regis Washington D.C. welcomes Joseph Mattioli as general manager of the property, located just blocks away from the White House. Mattioli recently held general management positions at three The Ritz-Carlton properties, two of which were in the Washington, D.C. area.

Brigette Bienvenu will be responsible for the W Fort Lauderdale’s sales efforts as director of sales and marketing. Bienvenu has 10 years of sales experience at various high-end properties in Florida and California.