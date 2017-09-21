On the Move: This Week’s Comings and Goings

Paul Sacco will expand RLH Corporation’s upscale portfolio as the company’s new chief development officer for upscale brands and corporate development. Sacco’s focus will primarily be on the Hotel RL brand. Sacco was president and chief development officer for TPG Hotels & Resorts before joining RLH Corporation.

Here’s a look at other notable comings and goings that took place this week:

Dawn Gallagher will direct strategic initiatives as chief sales and marketing officer for Crescent Hotels & Resorts. In her promotion, Gallagher will continue some responsibilities including developing sales plans and revenue generation from her role as executive vice president, sales and marketing.

Two Roads Hospitality has promoted Elizabeth Pavisha from project manager to director of design, focusing on Destination Hotels. Pavisha has designed large, public and commercial spaces in sectors including hospitality and education, allowing her to successfully design sizable resorts.

Scott Sloan will lead The Elizabeth hotel, an Autograph Collection property, as general manger. The Fort Collins, Colo., hotel will open this fall. Sloan has served in various positions for The Elizabeth’s management company, Sage Hospitality, for 12 years of his almost three-decade long career.

Dream Hotel Group welcomes Luisa Marciano to mange talent acquisition and employee relations as vice president of human resources. Marciano recently served as a consultant for LJS Human Resources Services where she developed business plans for clients.

Ghee Alexander has been promoted to vice president of operations for Prism Hotels & Resorts. Six of his 24 years in hospitality have been spent with Prism Hotels & Resorts as a general manager. Along with his promotion, Alexander currently serves as general manager of the Hilton Tucson El Conquistador Golf & Tennis Resort.

The Cliff House Maine has hired Heinrich von Puschendorf as the property’s new food & beverage director. von Puschendorf will oversee the entire culinary program for the property.

Management firm RAR Hospitality has added three new hires: Craig Johnson, who has 30 years of hospitality experience, will serve as regional operations manager; Doug Ficke will oversee finances for all RAR-managed properties as corporate accounting manager; and Sheryl Paulina will lead the marketing division as corporate marketing manager.

Karen Smith will drive new strategic initiatives for the Colony Palms Hotel in Palm Springs, California as director of sales and marketing. Before joining the Colony Palms Hotel, Smith was an independent consultant for luxury hotels around the United States.

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants has made two new additions to their corporate team: Nicolas Kuban and Scott Gingerich will serve as vice president, restaurants & bars east and west respectively. While Kuban has experience with a plethora of restaurant brands, Gingerich previously served as regional vice president, restaurant & bars for Kimpton before his promotion.

David Bueno will lead operations and revenue growth in his promotion to general manager for The Jefferson in Washington, D.C. Bueno has knowledge of many different industries; while he studied and worked in engineering, his enjoyment of food and beverage brought him to start a hospitality career.

Ed Asvaraksh will fill the newly-created position of director of corporate sales for Roedel Companies. Asvaraksh’s responsibilities include implementing new processes for the sales division and measuring their effectiveness. Asvaraksh’s background includes 18 years with Hilton.

Quail Lodge & Gold Club has announced promotions to two executive positions: Kai Lermen has been promoted from assistant general manager/clubhouse manager to general manager; and Jan Verweij has become resort manager after helping to re-open the property in 2012.