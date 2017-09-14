On the Move: This Week’s Comings and Goings

Craig Greenberg has been promoted to president and CEO of 21c Museum Hotels. In this role, he will oversee and grow the museum hotel portfolio. Greenberg previously served as president of the company.

Here’s a look at other notable comings and goings that took place this week:

Effective this October, Mario Kontomerkos will grow the Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment brand as CEO. Kontomerkos has been with the Mohegan company since 2011 as CFO. Now, he will oversee expansion and personalized guest services for the brand.

Two Roads Hospitality has named Elizabeth Pavisha as director of design, focusing on Destination Hotels. She has more than a decade of experience interior design realm, ranging from large-scale public and commercial projects to hospitality and education spaces. She previously served a project manager for Two Roads.

Timber Cove, a resort on the Sonoma Coast, welcomes two additions to their expansion team: Caroline Appel will use her background in food and beverage to bring creativity to daily operations as general manager; and Liana Elghazi will use her extensive hospitality background as director of sales.

The Kessler Collection has hired four executive chefs to their culinary teams to upgrade their fall menus: The Mansion on Forsyth Park welcomes Mark Santiago; the Bohemian Hotel Celebration adds Edwin Martinez; Casa Monica Resort and Spa welcomes John Botkin; and the Bohemian Hotel Savannah Riverfront adds Heyward Davis.

Puneet Chhatwal will oversee global expansion for The Indian Hotel Company Limited as CEO and managing director. Chhatwal has experience in the European and North American regions, which will help grow the company’s portfolio across the globe.

Landmark New Orleans property Le Pavillion Hotel welcomes Adam Korbel as executive chef of The Crystal Room restaurant. A New Orleans native, Korbel will oversee menu concepts and the property’s late-night peanut butter and jelly snacks.

Dan Johnson is the new general manager of the Hyatt Regency Austin, joining the property from the Hyatt Regency Savannah. Johnson will guide the hotel’s involvement in the local community and provide support to staff members. Some positions he has held in the Hyatt Corporation are office manager and executive housekeeper.

Ismar Uzicanin has been appointed manager of adventure programming for the Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado near downtown Santa Fe. Uzicanin will develop personal itineraries with excursions including water rafting, horseback riding, and a trip to New Mexico Wine Country.

Richard McLeory will plan, develop, and implement strategies made to maximize product revenue as director of revenue management for the Omni Baron Creek Resort & Spa. McLeory has served in various positions for Omni Hotels & Resorts for 15 years.

AC Hotel San Francisco Airport/Oyster Point Waterfront, the first hotel to open in South San Francisco in more than 15 years, will see Greg Schmidt as general manager. Schmidt started in the hotel industry as a server at 17 and has stayed with the industry for 25 years.