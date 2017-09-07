On the Move: This Week’s Comings and Goings

Andrew Nasskau has been promoted to vice president of operations and development for Hard Rock International. Formerly area vice president of operations, Nasskau primarily worked with European, African, Indian, and Middle Eastern hotels in the Hard Rock portfolio. Nasskau has more than 30 years of hospitality experience and started with the Hard Rock brand in 2015.

Here’s a look at other notable comings and goings that took place this week:

IHG has announced two regional CEO appointments. Kenneth Macpherson, who currently serves as IHG CEO of Greater China, will lead the new EMEAA region, which encompasses IHG’s current Europe and Asia, Middle East & Africa regions. Jolyon Bulley, who is currently COO of the Americas, will take over for Macpherson as CEO of Greater China in the beginning of next year.

Vincent Lombardo has been named chief finance officer for Hospitality Staffing Solutions, where he will assist the company in expanding and growing financially. Lombardo 30-year career has spanned strategy and operations, with 15 years in financial executive positions.

iVvy, an online venue hire and event management and ticketing software company based in Australia, has created a U.S. team to grow the company in North America: Pamela Guerin will oversee accounts in the North American portfolio as senior vice president of global sales; Ray Pawley will manage room sales and openings as vice president of global sales for groups and chains; and Kara Lombardi will oversee searches for restaurants and other outlets as business development manager.

Jeannette Lemrise will oversee advertising and social media functions as director of marketing for the Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Resort & Conference Center. Lemrise is already planning events that welcome the surrounding community for the upcoming year.

New chef de cuisine Bill Montagne will lead the onsite restaurant for the Thompson Chicago. The restaurant’s menu will be centered around Italian seafood, a cuisine with which Montagne has extensive experience.

Benjamin Ryan has been hired as beverage director at Menin Hospitality, where he will oversee beverage programs at all of the company’s restaurants, bars, and hotels. The concepts Ryan creates are unique and use local ingredients. Ryan’s mixology career started in Chicago and then took him to places like Barbados and New Zealand.

Molly Fierro-Preston is joining BENCHMARK hospitality company as director of procurement. Prior to her new position, Fierro-Preston worked with brands and hotels to increase profits for Source1 Purchasing as vice president of product development.

Paul Cavazos has been named spa director for Sanderling Resort. Cavazos has worked in fields such as aesthetician and massage therapy before joining the resort. Cavazos has overseen many spa openings, including Spa by JW in Houston, Texas.

Brian Karaba will oversee finances, strategic planning, acquisitions, and development for Montage International as chief financial officer. Fields that Karaba has worked in prior to Montage International include investor relations, management, and budget forecasting.

The Hilton Garden Inn Waikiki Beach has appointed two women to their sales team with a combined 50 years of experience: Shauna Nakamura will work with corporate accounts and wholesale partners as corporate and leisure sales manager; and Joann Dicion will oversee corporate and government groups among others as group sales manager.

Stacy O’Brien will oversee the coordination, budget, and development of current projects as owner project manager for Roedel Companies. Before joining Roedel Companies, O’Brien was a facilities construction project manager for C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc.