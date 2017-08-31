On the Move: This Week’s Comings and Goings

Charles Snyder has been appointed vice president of business development for Charlestowne Hotels. Snyder has over a decade of experience in hotel investment, development, and market research. He will spearhead all new business initiatives at Charlestowne, from sourcing and executing new management contracts to assisting clients with real estate acquisitions and developments.

Here’s a look at other notable comings and goings that took place this week:

The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park has announced the appointment of Loic Vince as hotel manager. Vince will oversee all management operations and work alongside General Manager Winfred van Workum. Vince has over 20 years of hospitality experience, transferring from St. Regis New York where he served as the director of rooms and six sigma director for the past five years.

Jose Gonzalez-Espinosa, general manager of the San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino in San Juan, Puerto Rico, has been named area general manager by Marriott International. Gonzalez will continue as general manager while also overseeing The Ritz-Carlton San Juan, and Sheraton San Juan. He will also act as the liaison to Marriott International franchise partners, where he will work with area and market organizations and Marriott’s Business Council leaders to maximize market performance.

BD Hotels has appointed Effie Tsavalias general manager of Pod Brooklyn, which will open in September in the Williamsburg neighborhood. Tsavalias began her career in 2002 as a reservations agent at the Bryant Park Hotel. She will oversee operations at the 249-room property.

Hugh Templeman has become general manager of The Westin Nashville, owned by Castlerock Asset Management. Templeman was most recently employed as Regional Vice-President for Viceroy Snowmass, where he led the hotel team to trade out of receivership, ensured profitability and viability by achieving budgets and goals, and repositioned various divisions and departments to meet standards.

Benchmark Global Hospitality in Houston, Texas has made two new hires this week. Molly Fierro-Preston has been named the new Director of Procurement, where she will drive procurement efficiency and profitability. Brian Lowe has also been named the hotel’s director of finance, and will be based in Benchmark’s regional office in New Brunswick, N.J.

Award-winning spa industry leader Catherine Strange Warren has been appointed vice president of spa and wellness at The Carillon Miami Wellness Resort in Miami Beach. Warren most recently served as spa and leisure director for Eau Spa at Eau Palm Beach Resort where, under her direction, they received a Forbes Five-star rating. In her new role, Warren manages a team of over 100 professionals in the property’s integrated spas, fitness, salon and wellness facilities.

Zoom and Go Ltd. Chairman of the Board Larry Krauss has announced Dave Zitur as CEO for the newly-structured company. Prior to his appointment, Zitur spent 10 years with Electronic Data Systems (EDS) and then served over 14 years in various positions at Carlson Companies. Most recently, Zitur was both the chief operating officer and chief information officer for Travel Leaders Group, a North American travel company. He hopes to make Zoom and Go the global leader in its field.

Concord Hospitality Enterprises Company has appointed John Henry as general manager of the Cambria Hotel & Suites in Durham, N.C. An industry veteran with over two decades of experience, Henry comes to Cambria Durham with extensive sales, marketing, operations, food, and beverage knowledge from his prior employment with Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt.

Kenya Bannister has accepted the position of general manager at the Courtyard Marriott Long Beach Airport Hotel. Bannister was the hotel’s first employee on the opening team in March 2013 and originally served as the director of sales. In her new role, she manages the hotel’s day-to-day operations and a team of 51 employees.

Palm Springs’ Ingleside Inn & Melvyn’s Restaurant has just named Jennifer Town as executive chef. In her new role, Town is responsible for overseeing all culinary operations for the 30-room Inn and restaurant.

The Epicurean Hotel has appointed Kevin Scott as general manager. Scott will oversee staff hiring and day-to-day operations at the 137-room boutique hotel in South Tampa’s historic Hyde Park district. Scott has 13 years of industry experience and previously served as general manager of Hotel Max in Seattle.