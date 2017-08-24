On the Move: This Week’s Comings and Goings

Andrew Bartlett will manage guest, housekeeping, and concierge services as director of rooms for the Cliff House Maine. Bartlett has an extensive background in managing properties in seasonal locations. He previously held a general management position at the Harbor View Hotel in Martha’s Vineyard.

Here’s a look at other notable comings and goings that took place this week:

Wyndham Worldwide announced five appointments to the executive team for their spin-off hotel company: Tom Barber will serve as chief strategy and development officer; Paul Cash will work as general counsel; Mary Falvey will immediately assume the role of chief administrative officer; Barry Goldstein will serve as chief marketing officer; and Bob Loewen will work as chief operating officer.

Jeana Fink will use her 13-years of financial management and sales experience as the new director of group sales for the Westin St. Francis, located in San Francisco. There, Fink will be responsible for integrating the developments from the Starwood and Marriott merger into the property’s financial growth.

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company has promoted 18-year hospitality worker Bruce Siegel to general manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe. Siegel’s background in marketing and sales will be useful as he oversees daily operations, guest satisfaction, and the property’s financial performance.

Concord Hospitality has appointed Chelsea Melvin as corporate director of beverage operation at Concord Hospitality Enterprises. Melvin joins the team from her former position as director of food and beverage at Renaissance Baronette in Novi, Michigan.

Connie Hagston has been named director of sales and marketing for Chaminade Resort & Spa in Santa Cruz. She has 20 years of experience in finance and marketing, and has held top positions at the Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa and The Lodge at Sonoma.

Hilton Sandestin Beach Gold Resort & Spa has welcomed Chad Armistead and Wayne Stokes to the property. Armistead will be director of rooms, while Stokes will lead front desk communications as director of front desk. Armistead and Stokes have 50 years of combined experience in the industry.

Robert Swenson will oversee the Hilton Santa Fe Buffalo Thunder’s daily departmental operations in his new role as general manager. Swenson will mange almost 400 guestrooms as well as 2 million dollars of Native American art. Swenson has 35 years of consultant and upper-management experience.

Vasileios Ioannou will be responsible for bar, restaurant, and culinary growth as Arbor Lodging Management’s first corporate director of food and beverage. Working with each property in the portfolio, Ioannou’s 12 years in the industry includes general manager and director of restaurant and bar operations positions.

Pod Brooklyn, opening in September, has named Effie Tsavalias general manager. Tsavalias has overseen three openings for BD Hotels prior to Pod Brooklyn. Before Pod Brooklyn, Tsavalias served as director of housekeeping for The Maritime Hotel.

Ranabir Sengupta has been promoted to associate principal of Urbahn Architects. Having been with the company for 24 years, Sengupta will now lead teams of designers and manage their objectives, concepts, and development.

John Imaizumi will serve as managing director for the Omni Dallas Hotel. In his new role, Imaizumi’s management and leadership knowledge will assist in overseeing sales and marketing operations at the property.

Markus Platzer has been named general manager of the Willard InterContinental Washington, D.C. property. This is his first top position in the United States. Platzer’s experience is in global development and sales, working with InterContinental Hotel Group since 1992.

Patrick Bryant will build on Kimpton Canary’s culinary experiences as director of food and beverage. Bryant will lead bar and culinary operations for the on-site restaurant Finch & Fork, as well as for it’s meeting space and dining events. Most recently, Bryant served as director for special events and catering for the Vintner Grill in Las Vegas.

Amelia Hill will serve as spa director for Little Palm Resort & Spa as well as Ocean Key Resort & Spa. The two Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Ltd., properties are located in the Florida Keys, where Hill will oversee operations, add menu items, and increase the outlets’ revenue streams.

James Barrett has been appointed general manager of the Hotel Viking in Newport, R.I. Barrett is a trained chef, and previously served in executive chef and director of food and beverage positions. Barrett will bring the same passion he has for culinary arts to the role of general manager.

Jason Jonilonis has been named director of food and beverage for Benchmark Resorts & Hotels property, Stonewall Resort. Before joining Benchmark, Jonilonis owned and managed a food and beverage consulting business.

Melissa Haines will oversee operations at the WXYZ bar as director of food and beverage for the Aloft Greeneville Downtown. Before Aloft, Haines worked at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta and the Hyatt Regency Greenville in head food and beverage positions.

Oliver Key will add the St. Regis Washington DC and W Miami to his portfolio as area general manager. Key will continue his position as general manager of the St. Regis Bal Harbour. Key has worked in managerial positions with St. Regis for four years but has worked in the industry for more than 20 years.

Fabrice Collot will manage operations and administration services as general manager of the Banyan Tree Seychelles. Collot joined Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts in 2007, where he held the roles of executive assistant manager and hotel manager before being promoted to general manager.