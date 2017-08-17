On the Move: This Week’s Comings and Goings

McKibbon Hospitality has added two new members to the team at their under-construction dual-branded hotel in Charlotte, N.C. The company has hired Don Lockhart as general manager for the AC Hotel Charlotte City Center and Maxine Elleby as market director of sales for the AC Hotel and Residence Inn Charlotte City Center.

Here’s a look at other notable comings and goings that took place this week:

Marcie Pruitt has been appointed to corporate controller for Hotel Equities. Pruitt has expansive accounting experience and served as an accounting supervisor for M3 Professional Services before joining Hotel Equities. Her duties will include overseeing the firm’s finances, staff, and owner relations.

Loews Hotels & Co has promoted two new managing directors. While John Maibach will oversee the Loews Regency New York Hotel, Derek McCann will manage the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel. Both have worked with Loews Hotels & Co prior to their new positions.

Mark Keith will manage training programs, development teams, and talent acquisition as Regent Hotel Group’s managing director. Keith has served as a group advisor for human capital management for the company. In his new role, Keith will oversee management across the Regent Hotel Group portfolio.

The Don CeSar has added four new hires to their team: Richard Staley will run hotel operations as general manager of the property; Todd Gehrke will create innovative marketing initiatives as director of sales and marketing; Patrick Faas will oversee the property’s dining outlets and lounges as director of food and beverage; and Christopher Jennings will work on guestroom satisfaction as director of rooms.

Akshay Bahl is returning to Two Roads Hospitality as general manager for the Thompson Nashville. Prior to his new role, Bahl served as general manager for multiple Thompson Hotels. Before his return, Bahl most recently worked in the same position at The Hollywood Roosevelt.

Bobby Hotel in Nashville is set to open in spring 2018 with Avi Niego as general manager. With 15 years of hospitality leadership, Niego will assist in pre-opening as well as the launch of the property. Niego last served as area general manager for NYLO hotels where he operated two properties.

Maggie Wagner will manage the Sunrise Springs Spa Resort’s expansion as director of spa and retail. Wagner’s responsibilities include growing the spa’s treatments, services, and retail outlets at the property.

Jack Spiess has been promoted to executive chef of the Plantation on Crystal River. Spiess’ position includes presiding over all food and beverage operations at the resort, including meeting space, local catering events, and the property’s West 82 Bar & Grill. Spiess has worked as sous chef at the property for over a year.

Encarna Piñero will maintain Grupo Piñero’s development and expansion plans in her new role of CEO. Piñero’s promotion includes responsibilities from her past position as vice president as well as giving her more involvement in the family-owned company. Piñero will also promote the success of affiliated company Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts.

Frank Desplechin has been appointed to executive chef for Enchantment Resort. Desplechin will oversee the traditional American restaurant Che Ah Chi as well as in-house dining concepts and room service. Prior to Enchantment Resort, Desplechin served in the same position for the St. Regis San Francisco.

Montage International has added five new hires to the company: Shawn Jereb will maximize revenue generation in the newly-created position of corporate director, revenue management; Julie De Witz will create new dining concepts as corporate director, restaurant operations; Victorio Gonzalez will emphasize spa and engineering operations among others as hotel manager of the Montage Los Cabos; Will Jones will operate room and food and beverage execution among others as hotel manager of the Montage Palmetto Bluff; and Craig Thomas will manage revenue strategies and marketing teams as director of sales and marketing for the Montage Deer Valley.