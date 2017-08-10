On the Move: This Week’s Comings and Goings

The Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa has announced John Hernstat and Joe Hindsley as director of sales and marketing and general manager respectively. Together, the pair have 55 years of experience working for the Hyatt Corporation. While Hernstat will direct sales teams and marketing initiatives, Hindsley will manage the property’s functions.

Here’s a look at other notable comings and goings that took place this week:

Christine Kenny-Morairty has been appointed as corporate marketing director for Mosaic Hotel Group. Morairty will grow advertising and marketing programs for the brand’s portfolio and will oversee evolving digital technology. Prior to Mosaic, Morairty worked at companies including W Bali and Starwood Hotels Worldwide.

Chris Latham has been added to the Carnegie sales leadership team. Latham will lead the textile company’s sales on the East Coast. Latham has 20-year sales background in the textile industry and will pair his interest for environmental studies with Carnegie’s sustainability initiatives.

The Confidante Miami Beach welcomes Keith Butz as general manager. Butz has almost 25 years of experience in hotel management, working as a general manager for various other Hyatt properties. Butz will use his leadership to grow the property’s everyday operations and guest satisfaction.

Miami-based property Hotel Colonnade has added three new hires to their executive team: Ian McClendon will serve as general manager; Rachel Tyndale has been named sales manager; and Alexa Almirall will serve as culture manager. The three together will support the brand and grow business strategies.

Eugene, Ore., property Inn at the 5th welcomes J.B. Carney as general manager. Carney has a diverse background in hospitality, working in different hotels in various positions for Marriott and InterContinental Hotel Group. Channeling his experience, Carney will bring his passion for guest service to the property.

Daniel Surette has been appointed to vice president of sales for Omni Hotels & Resorts. Surette’s responsibilities include overseeing global and regional sales teams and directors as well as creating business plans. Surette joins Omni from Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, where he worked for more than 15 years.

Proper Hospitality has made three hires within their company for their flagship hotel San Francisco Proper Hotel: Lorenz Maurer will serve as general manager and will oversee the property prior to opening; Xavier Bon will grow global relationships as director of sales and marketing; and Frederique Falour-Yalniz will oversee recruitment as director of human resources.