On the Move: This Week’s Comings and Goings

Michael Metcalf has been promoted to chief operating officer of Crescent Hotels & Resorts, where he has worked for 10 years. Throughout his 25-year hospitality career, Metcalf has worked with varying property types in positions including hotel operations and investment. In his new role, Metcalf will be more involved in partner relations and financial strategies.

Here’s a look at other notable comings and goings that took place this week:

Marriott International is growing their sales and marketing leadership team for the Middle East and Africa region. Neal Jones, current chief of sales and marketing officer for the Middle East and Africa, will lead the team in supporting the growing portfolio in the area. Marriott International plans to have 150,000 rooms in the Middle East and Africa by 2022.

Michelle Engstrom has been named corporate director of venue marketing and programs for Pivot Hotel & Resorts. Engstrom’s 10-year career boasts experience in event marking and entertainment. Prior to her new role, Engstrom served as director of business affairs for nightlife as well as director of nightlife marketing for SLS Las Vegas.

Coast Hotels USA has announced Frank Chilelli as corporate controller. Chilelli’s responsibilities include overseeing finances for the brand’s portfolio and development company. Recently, Chilelli served as principal of the accounting agency Frank&Cents, LLC.

David Monson has been appointed general manager of COMO The Halkin. Monson’s experience with COMO began at the COMO Metropolitan London, where he served as hotel manager. Monson has also worked at multiple Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts properties.

Aqua-Aston Hospitality, a Honolulu-based company, has named Ed Skapinok as senior vice president of sales, marketing, and revenue. Skapinok’s responsibilities include overseeing initiatives led by his divisions and negotiating contracts. Skapinok recently spent 6 years with Hostmark Hospitality Group.

Brice O’Keeffe has been announced as director of sales and marketing for the Kimpton Hotel Monaco Washington, D.C. O’Keeffe’s 20 years of hospitality experience will assist in leading sales, marketing, and strategic planning initiatives for the property.

Diversey, a hygiene and cleaning company, has named Dr. Ilham Kadri as president and chief executive officer. Dr. Kadri’s position will be effective when Sealed Air Company transfers Diversey to Bain Capital Private Equity. Dr. Kadri has previously worked as Sealed Air president of the Diversey Cares division.

Jonathan Kubo has been appointed to vice president of people resources for Twenty Four Seven Hotels. Kubo’s 25-year background is in hotel management and human resources and he most recently serves as senior director of global human resources at Oakwood Worldwide where he won a President’s Award.

First Hospitality Group, Inc., has made three hires and three promotions: Edward Rohn has joined FHG as director of construction and development; Kevin Carlin will serve as director of sales and marketing for Hilton’s first triple-branded property; Jeffrey Hassan has been hired as the general manager of the Renaissance Toledo Downtown; Gabriela Rizzo Rinkle has been promoted to general manager of the Hampton Inn Majestic Chicago Theatre District; Kyle Highberg has been promoted to general manager of the Double Tree by Hilton Pleasant Prairie Kenosha; and Penny Lenz has been promoted to general manager for Home2 Suites by Hilton Louisville NuLu Medical District.

Journal Hotels has appointed Kendall Viola to director of sales at The Hollywood Roosevelt. Viola will be lead all sales initiatives to drive revenue, develop new business opportunities, and create customized solutions for guest and group needs. Viola has more than a decade of hospitality sales and marketing experience, and previously served in the same role at Dream Hollywood.