On the Move: This Week’s Comings and Goings

Dream Hotel Group has announced Randy Taormina as area managing director for New York City and Rohit Anand as vice president of brand activation and partnerships. Taormina will oversee the Dream Downtown and Dream Midtown Manhattan properties while Anand will develop brand partnerships and programming for the company.

Here’s a look at other notable comings and goings that took place this week:

Hotel Viking has named Richard Carroll as director of sales and marking. Most recently, Carroll worked at the Chatham Bars Inn, Resort and Spa in the same position. Carroll’s eight years of experience with the Starwood organization gave him experience in directing sales and catering.

The Courtyard by Marriott Nashua has promoted Greg Geddes as general manager. Attached to The Event Center, Geddes is using his promotion from interim general manager to bring the hotel to being one of the most successful hotel and event venues.

Conrad New York has named Adam Heffron as hotel manager. Heffron will now support the all-suite property’s daily operations. With more than a decade of experience, Heffron most recently served as general manager of the DoubleTree by Hilton in Jersey City, NJ.

McKibbon Hospitality has named Ivey Johnson as general manager of the Homewood Suites Birmingham-South/Inverness, and Bradley Granger as general manager of the Residence Inn by Marriott–Cedar Bluff. Johnson previously served as the hotel’s director of sales and brings a decade’s experience working for Hilton and IHG. Previously at the Knoxville Homewood Suites, Granger rose from front desk associate to assistant general manager overseeing 25 employees.

The Radisson Blu Minneapolis Downtown appointed Katie Jude as director of human resources. With 10 years of experience in the industry, Jude has held human resource positions with Fairmont Hotels & Resorts. In her new role, Jude will oversee employee relations, training, and benefits at the hotel.

Hotel Phillips Kansas City has named Mark Krtek as general manager. Krtek has 20 years of experience in the Midwest sector of the industry and will use that to oversee sales, marketing, and guest services among other operations at the 216-room property.

Ben Nicholas has been promoted to principal of The Gettys Group. Starting as an intern, Nicholas has stayed with the company throughout the past 15 years. He has worked in various positions and most recently served as senior director. Nicholas has successfully assisted in opening two offices for the company.

Anna Richardson has been named rooms director for Hotel Sarnac. Before moving to the Curio Collection property, Richardson worked for Hilton as general manager of the Hampton Inn and Suites in Lake Placid, N.Y. Richardson has also served as banquet manager of the Fort William Henry Resort in Lake George.

Kimpton Nine Zero Hotel has announced Kathleen Robb Kostka as director of sales and marketing. With 25 years in the luxury sector, Kostka has experience in sales positions in the Boston area. In her new role, Kostka will oversee catering and banquet planning as well as sales initiatives.

Shingi Rukuni has been named general manager of the Sonesta ES Suites Atlanta-Perimeter Center North. Rukuni has experience at Sonesta, having most recently worked as general manager of the Sonesta ES Suites Charlotte. With a background in hotel management, Rukuni will oversee daily operations at the property.

Kendall Viola has been appointed as director of sales for The Hollywood Roosevelt. Viola will be responsible for leading sales strategies and revenue. With more than 10 years of experience in hospitality sales, she previously worked for Dream Hollywood in the same position.

Matt White has been appointed as director of sales for the Teton Mountain Lodge & Spa and Hotel Terra Jackson Hole. White has 10 years of experience with sales and marketing for hospitality businesses, and has worked for Hyatt Hotels and Preferred Real Estate.

BENCHMARK named Ferdinand Widjaja director of finance for the Graduate Berkeley, a Gemstone Collection property in Berkeley, California. Widjaja most recently served as chief accountant complex for Highgate Properties with responsibilities for the Hotel Diva and Hotel Union Square.

Kyle Woodruff will take on a new role as executive chef at the Caneel Bay Resort. Woodruff is returning to the property, having worked there in 2008 for a Caribbean externship. The role includes managing menu creation, private dining, room service, and special events.