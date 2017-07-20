On the Move: This Week’s Comings and Goings

Hilton has appointed Bruce Gudenberg as executive director of industry relations. In this role, Gudenberg will lead the Hilton sales organization’s industry engagement and serve as the principal liaison between Hilton sales and key industry organizations and its business-to-business partners. Gudenberg has worked for a number of travel and hospitality organizations, including Visit National Harbor, Destination DC, and Choice Hotels International.

Here’s a look at other notable comings and goings that took place this week:

In case you missed it: Steve Joyce, CEO of Choice Hotels International, announced he would be stepping down as of January 1, 2018. Pat Pacious, Choice’s current COO, will be succeeding him as CEO.

In other Choice news, the company has appointed Maria Uy as vice president, treasurer. Uy will provide strategic insight to the executive team and Board of Directors on financial matters, as well as design and oversee optimal domestic and international treasury operations to ultimately maximize growth and shareholder value.

Andrew Bradbury has been named senior director of beverage and bar at Kimpton Hotels & Resorts. Bradbury will provide strategic support for the beverage operations of Kimpton’s more than 70 restaurants and bars. Prior to joining Kimpton, Andrew helmed a James Beard Award-winning wine program at Aureole – Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

Anna Richardson has been appointed rooms director at the Hotel Saranac, a Curio Collection by Hilton hotel. Richardson was most recently Assistant General Manager at Hampton Inn and Suites-Hilton Worldwide in nearby Lake Placid, N.Y.

John Q. Hammons Hotels & Resorts has announced two team transitions this week. Amanda Cushing has been promoted to director of sales at the Bloomington–Normal Marriott Hotel & Conference Center in Illinois, where she has worked for eight years, most recently as director of event sales. The company has also hired Jeffrey Fork as director of sales at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Hampton Roads – Hotel, Convention Center & Spa in Virginia. Fork has almost two decades of experience in the hotel industry.

There have also been several of hotel manager hires this week:

Erin Adams is the new general manager of the AC Hotel National Harbor. She brings nearly 10 years of leadership experience to the position.

Conrad New York has appointed Adam Heffron as hotel manager. In his role, Heffron will support in managing daily operations of the luxury all-suite hotel.

Joe Cardone is the new hotel manager of the Hilton Orlando, a 1,417-room convention resort. The Hilton Orlando also added Justin Garner to the team as food and beverage director.

The Madison Hotel has named Damien O Connor general manager. O Connor is originally from Tralee, Ireland and grew up in the hospitality business and has held a wide breadth of positions in the hotel industry.

Obed H. Morales was named general manager of the Embassy Suites by Hilton Dallas Fort Worth North in Texas. He brings 15 years of managerial experience at all-suites hotels to the position.

David Weston has been hired as the general manager at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Baton Rouge. He has more than 10 years of experience managing Hilton properties.

Expotel Hospitality has announced the appointment of Nicolas Cooper as general manager of the Holiday Inn New Orleans Airport North. Cooper comes with a wealth of knowledge in management of brands such as Hampton Inn and Home 2 Suites, Hilton Garden Inn and Courtyard by Marriott.