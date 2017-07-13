On the Move: This Week’s Comings and Goings

Two Roads Hospitality has named Sherri Gilligan as chief marketing officer. In this position, Gilligan will focus on the company’s brands, customer relations, and public relations all over the globe. Gilligan joins Two Roads from Capital One, where she served as senior vice president and oversaw credit card marketing.

Here’s a look at other notable comings and goings that took place this week:

Cliff House Maine has promoted Nancy White from interim general manager and director of sales to permanent general manager. White saw the property through a re-imagining in 2015 and is retuning full-time for another renovation. White has also served as director of sales and marketing for the Royal Pals Resort and Spa in Phoenix-Scottsdale, Ariz.

IHG has announced a number of new additions to their American sales team: Stan Hershenow now serves as the team lead of incentive accounts; Kelly King, Cindy Brewster, and Meghan Forbes are new west coast marketing directors; and Laura Dinu is the director of corporate groups and meetings, where she will oversee the market meeting director team.

Jan LaPointe has been promoted to vice president of strategic sales planning – North America for AMResorts. In the newly created position, LaPointe will manage retail sales and lead relationship growth for the North American region. LaPointe has been with AMResorts for 15 years and helped create the company’s rewards program in 2015.

John Power has been selected as general manager of Lowes Hotel 1000, Seattle. Power’s career with Lowes Hotels & Co started in 2010 and he has served as director of rooms and managing director for various hotels. Under Power’s management, the Lowes Hotel 1000, Seattle will see a multi-million dollar renovation.

Alex Kershaw is the new Canadian consultant for The American Hotel & Lodging Educational Institute. Kershaw brings relationship management, project management, and non-profit organization experience to the position.

W San Francisco has announced Brett Neller as director of finance. Neller will serve as the hotel’s financial leader and will manage financial strategies and activities. Prior to working at the W, Neller worked for the Ritz-Carlton New York, Westchester, in the same position.

Sean Ragan has been appointed as executive sous chef of the Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach. With more than 25 years of experience in the restaurant industry, Ragan is well known in the Tampa area. In 2015, Ragan received the Best Chef of Clearwater Beach recognition.

Michael Notten has been named general manager of the Virgin Hotels San Francisco property that will open late 2017. Notten has more than 10 years of experience, most recently serving as general manager of Hotel Zetta San Francisco. Notten will assist the property in preparing for it’s opening.

Gayla Welsh and Jessica Wrenfrow will serve as corporate sales manager and event sales manager respectively for the Chateau on the Lake Resort, Spa & Convention Center. Welsh will lead the resort’s sales in some Midwestern states while Wrenfrow will assist business executives and manage events.