On the Move: This Week’s Comings and Goings

Aparium Hotel Group has announced John Farris as chief marketing officer. The Detroit native is excited to bring his business knowledge to the Midwest region. With 30 years of experience primarily in the motorcycle industry, Farris last worked as director of global brand & marketing – alliances and business development for Harley-Davidson Motor Company.

Kevin Scott has been named general manager of The Epicurean Hotel in South Tampa. Scott has 13 years of hospitality experience that will assist him in managing operations and staff in the 137-room boutique property. Scott has managerial experience from Hotel Max in Seattle.

The Westin St. Francis has appointed Kurt Hanson as hotel manager. Hanson will oversee financial and community relations as well as assisting the general manager with operations and guest satisfaction. Hanson joins the St. Francis property from the Westin Los Angeles Airport, where he worked as director of operations.

Antoinette “Toni” Knorr has announced her retirement from the St. Regis Hotel & Residences in San Francisco, Calif., where she served as general manager for ten years. Her retirement was effective June 30, 2017. Before the St. Regis, Knorr worked for the W San Francisco where, at both properties, she created new distinct brands to the South of Market neighborhood.

Renovation contractor Digney York Associates has named Bill Navas as president. Navas has overseen renovations throughout North America, Europe, and the Caribbean in his 25 years in the industry. Prior to Digney York, Navas worked at The Trump Organization, Starwood Hotels & Resorts, and Hospitality 3.

Jason Dorfman has been named general manager of The Jacquard hotel, expected to open in Denver, CO, in early 2018. Dorfman will assist in opening the property and create a custom guest experience for the Autograph Collection hotel. Dorfman began his career with Stonebridge Companies, owner of The Jacquard, in 2006 as revenue manager.

Hyatt Regency St. Louis at The Arch has named Joseph Bidwell as executive chef. Bidwell comes to the St. Louis property from the Hyatt Regency Reston, Va. In this roll, Bidwell will oversee culinary operations including banquets, catering, and the RED Kitchen and Bar and Brewhouse Historical Sports Bar.