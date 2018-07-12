On the Move: This Week’s Comings and Goings

Jorge Giannattasio will manage a portfolio of over 130 hotels as senior vice president and head of Caribbean and Latin America operations for Hilton. Giannattasio has more 30 years of hospitality experience, most recently serving as chief operating officer for SBE Entertainment Group.

Here are more of this week’s notable hospitality comings and goings:

OTA Insight has appointed Sean Fitzpatrick as the organization’s next CEO, effective immediately. Fitzpatrick will succeed Adriaan Coppens, the company’s co-founder and previous CEO, who has led the company since its founding in 2012. Due to family reasons, Coppens stepped down from the day-to-day management due to family reasons, and plans to continue to serve as a non-executive board member.

Robert Butler will oversee Crescent Hotels & Resorts’ operations and culinary teams in the United States, Canada, and Caribbean regions as executive vice president of operations. Butler previously held the same position at Sage Hospitality, where he oversaw revenue performance and operations for the portfolio.

As director of asset management and analytics, Roxanne Rees will create operational reporting systems and financial analysis for Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG). Rees held multiple positions with InterContinental Hotels Group prior to her position at HVMG.

Denihan Hospitality welcomes Nadia Karmali as vice president of revenue management. Karmali previously worked with Marriott and Starwood Hotels and Resorts in the revenue management and marketing divisions. And Michael Shiwdin joins Denihan as vice president of asset management, where he will ensure value in assets and operating performance.

Clifton Thiebaud has been promoted from director of sales to general manager of the Dallas Marriott Las Colinas. Thiebaud will be responsible for the property’s employees and operations, as well as a renovation in the public and meeting spaces to be completed this fall.

The Edwin, a hotel in Chattanooga, Tenn., welcomes Greg Bradley as general manager. Bradley’s experience is concentrated in the southern United States, and he spent most of his 15-year career at the Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa as executive assistant manager. The Edwin also appointed Kevin Korman as executive chef of the forthcoming restaurants Whitebird and Whiskey Thief, which will debut in late summer 2018.

Summit Hospitality Management Group has appointed Androse Bell as general manager of the new Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach, overseeing day-to-day operations. Bell was promoted from director of rooms at Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach to general manager of the recently opened, 200-room, beachfront property.

Scott Paradine joins the Hotel Indigo Denver as general manager. Paradine spent 4 years in the same position at the Fairfax Marriott in Virginia, where he completed a renovation and restaurant construction, as well as several large projects. Paradine served as director of sales and marketing at the Richmond Marriott, also in Virginia.

Concord Hospitality Enterprises has promoted Nicole Porter to regional vice president of sales, and prior to her new position, her focus was in the sales and marketing departments of all hotel sectors. Additionally, Chris Tyner has been promoted to regional vice president and he will support hotels in mid-Atlantic region, including Washington D.C.

Larry Cooper has been promoted to regional director of operations for Atrium Hospitality, where he will oversee five hotels in Arkansas and Missouri and assume general management responsibilities. Cooper has 3 decades of hospitality experience, and he has worked in Alaska, Texas, and the Caribbean among others.

Dream Hotel Group welcomes Sunny Li as vice president of development for China and North Asia. In this role, Li will be responsible for bringing the company’s lifestyle brands into the region, as well as network and foster relationships with investors and developers for the company.

BENCHMARK has named Robin Hess controller of Marenas Beach Resort, a Gemstone Collection property located in Sunny Isles Beach, Fla., just north of Miami. Hess previously held the position of controller for Sole On The Ocean Resort. Prior to this, she served as chief financial officer and partner for MNM Ironworks of Davies, Fla.

Jerry Bindel brings regional knowledge to his role as general manager of Forest Suites Resort at Heavenly Village in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., a Benchmark Resorts & Hotels property. Prior to this role, Bindel served as the general manager of the Aston Lakeland Village Resort of South Lake Tahoe.

Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort has appointed veteran Kathryn Day as the property’s new general manager. In this role, Day will leverage her expertise in customer service and internal operations. Prior to joining Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, Day served as general manager of The Drake Chicago.

New York Hilton Midtown welcomes Jason Tresh as hotel manager, where he will oversee the business and operations at the almost 2,000 room property. Tresh recently served in the same position at the Hilton San Francisco, and has held other food and beverage positions at various Hilton hotels.

Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa, a luxury resort located on the Santa Ana Pueblo, has named Chrisie Smith as its new director of sales, marketing, and events. Smith has worked with Hyatt for more than 21 years and joins the property from Hyatt Regency Dallas where she was director of events.

Hilton Anatole in Dallas has appointed Alan Enns to senior sales manager. As a seasoned hospitality professional with over 25 years of sales experience, Enns will serve as the 1,606-room hotel’s lead representative for the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast association market.

Vision Hospitality Group has added Ray Vaughn as its vice president of FF&E and procurement. Vaughn joins Vision with over 45 years of experience in the field. He previously worked in Memphis, Tenn. at the Holiday Inn Worldwide corporate headquarters before transitioning to a position with Promus Group.

LBA Hospitality has promoted Tim Johnson to the role of corporate director, eCommerce and communications. In this new role, Johnson will lead the company’s public relations strategy, direction, and administration of all external communications as well as continue to oversee the company’s eCommerce footprint across all digital distribution channels.

Michael Sichel, chef of Galatoire’s restaurant in New Orleans, has been named the executive chef of Hotel Bennett, located in Charleston, S.C., where he will oversee not only the signature restaurant, but also the meetings and catering cuisine.

Sonesta Fort Lauderdale Beach has appointed Cindi George as catering manager and Lindsay Pletch as executive meetings manager. George will be responsible for executing day meetings and all social gatherings with the exclusion of weddings. Pletch will handle the needs of small groups up to 30 rooms.