DALLAS—Omni Hotels & Resorts has promoted Peter Strebel, a 30-year-plus veteran of the hospitality industry, to president effective immediately. The former chief marketing officer and senior vice president of sales has been appointed to the role after providing 20 years of senior leadership to the brand.

As president, Strebel will continue to elevate Omni’s vision while insuring all operational areas within the company align with the long-term goals and objectives for the brand. He will work with teams to continue to enhance the existing high-level of guest service as well as oversee the growth and expansion plans the brand has in the pipeline. With various new developments breaking ground and opening across the U.S., Strebel will continue to position Omni as a leader in the luxury hospitality marketplace.

“Peter’s commitment and passion for the brand will position him as a solid leader for the organization,” Blake Rowling, president of TRT Holdings, Inc., parent company of Omni Hotels & Resorts, says. “With his operational management expertise and keen attention to building brand awareness, he will continue to lead Omni down the path of great success.”

In his previous role as chief marketing officer and senior vice president of sales, Strebel was charged with driving business development strategies to increase revenue and capture market share for the luxury hotel brand. As part of the company’s multichannel marketing operations, Strebel oversaw several departments including revenue management, global sales, e-commerce, customer loyalty, the reservations call center, branding, advertising, communications, web and digital marketing, and market research.

Prior to this role, Strebel was the senior vice president of operations for Omni and oversaw the development of brand-wide property standards and other operational areas for the luxury hotel brand’s growing convention center collection and resort portfolios. He also worked directly to support hotels connected to large-scale convention centers such as the Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center and Omni Nashville Hotel. In addition, he oversaw properties including the Omni Parker House in Boston and the Omni Berkshire Place in New York City, as well as signature resorts such as The Omni Homestead Resort in Hot Springs, Virginia, and Omni Mount Washington Resort in Bretton Woods, New Hampshire.

A long-term Omni veteran, Strebel rejoined Omni in 2009 as area managing director and general manager of the company’s property in midtown Manhattan, the award-winning Omni Berkshire Place. In his role, he oversaw all marketing, sales, and operational aspects of Omni properties in the Northeast. From 2001 to 2009, Strebel served as executive vice president and chief marketing officer for the Wyndham Hotel Group and was promoted to president of the company before returning to Omni.