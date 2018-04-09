Oceanic Inspiration: TownePlace Suites by Marriott Miami Airport

Designed by the Miami-based interior design team Moniomi, TownePlace Suites by Marriott Miami Airport is a modern property decorated with neutral colors punctuated by striking oceanic accents. There are many shades of blue throughout the hotel that allude to water and waves—fitting for its close proximity to Miami Beach.

The hotel’s 165 guestrooms include suites—one bedroom, and two bedroom—furnished with adjustable work spaces with built-in shelves and lighting. These spacious suites also have a full kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The lobby’s full-service bar is decorated with blue white-washed watercolor artworks that resemble the ocean. The outdoor pool deck is outfitted with a variety of seating so guests can enjoy the warm Miami weather.

TownePlace Suites Miami Airport also offers a 750-square-foot meeting space available for large and small groups. Located near the southeast quadrant and main entrance to the Miami International Airport (MIA), the property provides a complimentary shuttle for guests.

Naples Hotel Group served as project manger for the hotel’s development and continues to manage its operations. TownePlace Suites Miami Airport, which opened in November 2017, is owned by Hotelex Airport, LCC, and is managed by Naples Hotel Group.