Newport Hospitality Group Partners with Broadvine to Optimize Portfolio Performance

Raleigh, N.C.—Newport Hospitality Group, a hospitality management group in the Eastern United States, is partnering with Broadvine, a financial performance management software company, to implement a cloud-based application that will help the company optimize its hotel profitability.

The new application provides budgets and forecasts, real-time data, and automated expense and labor management. By consolidating data from various PMS, benchmarking systems, labor systems, and their accounting platform, Newport Hospitality Group says that it will be able to more easily view and analyze data to make quicker, more profitable decisions.

“Broadvine’s application will help us continue to drive increased revenues compared to the market and deliver high levels of employee and guest satisfaction,” Wayne West, president of Newport Hospitality Group, says. “With seven new hotels in the pipeline with major chains such as IHG, Marriott, and Hilton, we are committed to leveraging technology partners such as Broadvine to help us achieve our revenue and growth goals.”

“Newport Hospitality Group is data-driven and reviews guest feedback, revenue, and expense trends every day,” Shawn Barber, CEO of Broadvine, says. “Broadvine’s suite of applications will allow Newport to deliver on these goals by minimizing the time spent producing and analyzing data–freeing up time to act on the results and engage with guests on property.”

Photo: Newport Hospitality Group-managed Courtyard by Marriott hotel in Ocean City, Md.