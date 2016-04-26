New TownePlace Suites Breaks Ground in South Carolina

CHARLOTTE—OHM Hotels has broken ground for a new 105-room, four-story TownePlace Suites by Marriott hotel in Fort Mill, S.C. The hotel is expected to open in March 2017.

The property will feature studios, one- and two-bedroom suites with full-size kitchens, as well as separate living/working and sleeping areas. Guests will work and relax in modern suites that feature stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, adjustable work spaces with built-in shelves and lighting, free Wi-Fi and HDTV, as well as Marriott’s new bedding.

Alkesh Patel, managing partner, stated, “We are excited to break ground on the TownePlace Suites by Marriott. The hotel will be a welcome addition to Fort Mill as the only exclusive extended stay hotel offering surrounding businesses and leisure travelers a spacious, upscale residential-like atmosphere, an appealing alternative to the traditional hotel room.”

Guests can enjoy a complimentary continental breakfast every morning in the lobby area, as well as 24-hour coffee service. Other amenities include meeting room, business center, laundry facilities, game room, outdoor pool and patio, and a fitness room open 24 hours per day. For those who want a quick snack, guests can also select food and beverage items from the 24-hour In a Pinch market.

The hotel, located in 521 Corporate Park at the intersection of HWY 521 & Red Ventures Drive, is owned by OHM Hotels & Red Ventures, as a joint venture. The parties were represented by Gary Stephens with SouthEast Commercial Real Estate Group and hotel financing is provided by BB&T.