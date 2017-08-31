Home / Daily Feed / New Restrictions on Chinese Capital

New Restrictions on Chinese Capital

Posted by: Lodging Staff in Daily Feed, Lodging Daily News August 31, 2017

Following the implementation of new government restrictions, Chinese companies are facing having to limit their overseas spending. According to China’s Ministry of Commerce, Chinese investors invested 1.13 trillion Chinese yuan ($171.4 billion) overseas in 2016, which is up 44.1 percent, year-over-year. A number of Chinese firms and subsidiaries have significant stakes in the global hotel industry. Some of these companies, such as Anbang Insurance Group, Dalian Wanda Group, and HNA Tourism Group, have felt pressure from the Chinese government over the past several months. Read more here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2016, Lodging Media, All Rights Reserved.
Scroll To Top