New Restrictions on Chinese Capital

Following the implementation of new government restrictions, Chinese companies are facing having to limit their overseas spending. According to China’s Ministry of Commerce, Chinese investors invested 1.13 trillion Chinese yuan ($171.4 billion) overseas in 2016, which is up 44.1 percent, year-over-year. A number of Chinese firms and subsidiaries have significant stakes in the global hotel industry. Some of these companies, such as Anbang Insurance Group, Dalian Wanda Group, and HNA Tourism Group, have felt pressure from the Chinese government over the past several months. Read more here.