MyESA: Extended Stay America’s Associate-Focused Mobile App

Extended Stay America’s associate-focused mobile app , MyESA, was designed to strengthen the hotel’s relationship with its team members by offering exclusive content and reward opportunities. The app, which is optional for all ESA team members, keeps them up-to-date on the latest ESA news, events, and messages from leadership, and allows them to share their feedback via polls and surveys. Users are also able to submit their own story ideas for shared content, including video and photography. In turn, ESA is able to quickly disseminate information to its more than 8,500 associates across more than 620 hotels in the United States.