My Place Hotels Opens First Tennessee Property

Lebanon, Tenn.—My Place Hotels of America announced the opening of Tennessee’s first and America’s 36th My Place Hotel in Lebanon. The 63-room, new-build property is located at 1004 Cumberland Center Boulevard off Exit 238 of I-40, where guests will have access to a variety of nearby dining and retail options and downtown Nashville. The four-story, extended-stay hotel is the latest lodging offering to open in Lebanon, a gateway to the Music City and central to robust growth and development. The My Place Hotel in Lebanon is independently owned by MP Lebanon, LLC., and operated by Legacy Management, LLC.

“The greater Nashville area has been a hot bed for development, so there are many new hotels in the region,” MP Lebanon Managing Partner Eric Myers said. “Yet, few of those are priced affordably, and even fewer offer extended-stay amenities. Lebanon’s location, growth, and community have made it an ideal launching place for My Place in Tennessee. We are excited to serve the community’s growing needs by welcoming area travelers with a refreshing lodging experience.”

The new hotel will be locally operated by Regional Manager Ali Rahimi and General Manager Kent Miller. “While every room includes the comforts and conveniences of home, I am most excited for my guests to experience great guest services while at My Place,” Rahimi said. “They will feel at home from the time they pull into the parking-lot, to being greeted by a warm and sincere welcome by our Guest Service Representatives, to experiencing well-equipped, clean, and comfortable guest rooms.”

All My Place Hotels offer modern amenities at an affordable price including nightly, weekly, and monthly rate options. Each extended stay guestroom includes a My Kitchen, complete with a two-burner cooktop, a microwave, and a full refrigerator. The property is pet friendly and will also include on-site laundry facilities, complimentary high-speed Internet service, and a 24-hour My Store, located in the hotel lobby and stocked with an array of supplies for the guests’ convenience. The hotel also offers a breakfast in bed option at additional cost.

My Place Hotels has been expanding throughout the United States and currently has 36 hotels open and operating with a near-term pipeline of 32 additional hotels and midterm commitments for upwards of 40 more hotels to follow.