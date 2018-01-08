My Place Hotels Opens Des Moines Location

DES MOINES, IA—My Place Hotels of America has opened its third Iowa location since August 2017—My Place Hotel-Ankeny/Des Moines. The new-build, three-story hotel is located at 2506 SE Tones Drive, offering guests easy access to Des Moines’ commerce centers in addition to the diverse dining and retail options nearby. Following the October 2017 opening of its sister property in Altoona, the 46-room My Place Hotel will serve travelers to the metro’s northern corridor while the Altoona property focuses on a mix of business and leisure guests just East of Des Moines.

The two Des Moines area hotels are the first of 40 My Place Hotels planned by owner Matt Eller and partners, who initially announced their plan to open 40 My Place Hotels at their first groundbreaking ceremony in May 2017. Together, Eller and his teams at Pro Commercial and Eller Enterprises opened their first two My Place Hotels in 2017, while a third is underway in Davenport, Iowa.

“We’re extremely pleased to work with Matt and the team he has assembled to execute this plan,” Terry Kline, My Place executive vice president of franchise development, says. “As experienced hotel operators who are as passionate about the My Place product as we are, we know this team will excel in offering the finest in friendly service and flexible lodging.”

“I am most excited for our guests to experience our style of service,” General Manager Jesse Etherington says. “My Place is designed to be your home away from home, and that concept doesn’t stop at the amenities. We’re a family who treats our guests like family, and we can’t wait to make people feel valued as they stay here with us.”

My Place Hotels of America, LLC. currently has 37 hotels open and operating with a near-term pipeline of 32 additional hotels and midterm commitments for upwards of 40 more hotels to follow.