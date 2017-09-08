My Place Enters Two More States for the First Time

My Place recently broke ground on two new hotels, marking the brand’s entry into two states—South Carolina and Illinois. Construction is underway at the four-story, 85-room My Place Hotel-Greenville, S.C., and the three-story, 63-room My Place Hotel-North Aurora, Ill. The My Place chain is expanding rapidly across the country—33 hotels are open and operating and 32 hotels are in the near-term pipeline in addition to more than 40 midterm commitments.

My Place Hotel-Greenville is independently owned by M.P. Greenville, LLC. Owners Aaron Lawson and Daniel Pretorius, who opened their first hotel in March near Boise, Idaho, said the Greenville location offers dining, retail, and entertainment options nearby. The hotel is expected to open in Spring 2018.

“We picked this location for its activity, community values, and spirit of hospitality, which were all demonstrated by the support Greenville showed us today,” Pretorius said. “We’re thrilled to call Greenville home to South Carolina’s first My Place Hotel and look forward to introducing the community and its guests to a high-quality lodging experience at the best value.”

My Place Hotel-North Aurora is independently owned by N.A. Lodging 1, LLC., a group of local members who collectively own or manage commercial real estate holdings in the greater Chicagoland area. Less than five miles from downtown Aurora and 40 miles outside of downtown Chicago, the hotel is located to give guests access to nearby retail and recreational options. The property is expected to open in Spring 2018.

“We are excited to unveil a brand new hotel with a superior product in the Chicagoland area, where guests will find the newest and best lodging option in My Place,” Roberts said. “The North Aurora community and surrounding business owners are excited to see a great looking structure take shape and add value to the area.”

Both properties will have extended stay guestrooms equipped with a kitchen, on-site laundry facilities, complimentary high-speed internet, and a 24-hour convenience store on-site. The properties are also pet friendly.