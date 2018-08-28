My Place Breaks Ground on Michigan’s Second My Place Hotel

WIXOM, Mich.—My Place Hotels of America announced the groundbreaking of Michigan’s second My Place Hotel. Expected to open in early 2019, the three-story, 64-unit hotel will be the newest addition to West Detroit’s active I-96 corridor.

The new hotel is independently owned by Wixom Hotel Partners, LLC. and operated by Legacy Management, LLC. Having developed in markets such as Kansas City and Nashville, Wixom Hotel Partners Vice President Eric Myers says he was drawn to the area’s energy and looks forward to satisfying the needs of the market.

“We are excited to address an underserved segment in this vibrant, growing community,” Myers explains. “By capturing this opportunity, we join a great mix of businesses and services nearby while adding to the collective value and experience for Wixom’s diverse guests. Satisfying the area’s current and future lodging needs with the same level of comfort, quality, and value I seek on the road is an exciting reality. I can’t wait to share that with everyone celebrating with us here today.”

My Place hotels offer nightly, weekly, and monthly rate options. Each extended-stay guestroom has a My Kitchen with a two-burner cooktop, a microwave, and a full refrigerator. The property is pet-friendly and includes on-site laundry facilities, complimentary high-speed internet service, and a 24-hour My Store, located in the hotel lobby and stocked with an array of supplies for the guests’ convenience. Additionally, guests can add a Breakfast in Bed option for a minimal cost.

My Place Hotels of America is expanding throughout the United States, with 43 hotels open and operating, a near-term pipeline of 75 additional hotels, and midterm commitments for upwards of 40 more hotels to follow.